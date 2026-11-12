Knicks Face $116 Million Mikal Bridges Trade Obstacle

The New York Knicks certainly haven’t begun this season looking like the team that won the NBA title in June, but some players have been worse than others.

Mikal Bridges? He’s been as off-kilter as he has ever been in his career. The Knicks have begun turning to other wing options over him. Bridges is digging himself a big hole that it won’t be easy to climb out of.

And given that the Knicks haven’t totally overcome Bridges’ slow start by starting fast otherwise, questions are already being raised.

If the Knicks can bench Bridges for long stretches, would it be worth trading him?

Of course, that’s a two-pronged reality. Would any team want Bridges with the way he’s playing right now? It doesn’t seem all that likely.

There’s also one expensive obstacle standing in the way of any Bridges trade.

Mikal Bridges $116 Million Problem

The biggest problem with Bridges is that he doesn’t come cheap.

This is how ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill summed up the problem in a new article on Thursday:

“The Knicks are putting off contract issues until the offseason and there’s not a lot of flexibility, especially with owner James Dolan proclaiming he won’t go into the second apron. If Mikal Bridges continues to struggle, do the Knicks start to canvas the league? But then again, he’s owed over $116.5 million over the next three seasons, including a player option in 2029-30. The hope is that he turns it around similar to last season, because this team is in need of shot creation and shotmaking.”

Another team won’t be quick to take on that $116.5 million in owed money for Bridges, despite his relatively quality track record.

The Knicks might be stuck with him unless he turns it around — and then if he turns it around, they might not want to trade him anyway.

Other Knicks Trade Problem

The other issue for the Knicks is that they don’t have much trade flexibility even aside from Bridges.

In that same ESPN article above, Bobby Marks explains it like this:

“This season, New York is $809,000 below the second apron and is not allowed to sign a player until Feb. 14. The Knicks can use Pacome Dadiet’s $3 million expiring contract in a trade but cannot take back more salary. New York is not allowed to sign a player waived who had a preexisting salary of $15 million or more. The Knicks have one first-round pick and 12 second-rounders available to trade.”

The Knicks just don’t have a lot of options. They’re mostly stuck with what they’ve got already, and that’s going to have to be enough.