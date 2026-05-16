Are Knicks Afraid of Pistons? Fans’ Demand for the Cavaliers Is a Mistake

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in four games and have been waiting at home since then. However, the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Game 7.

So Knicks supporters have declared their preferred opponent quite differently. But that choice might not be as obvious as everybody believes.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ debate is still going on social media while the Cavaliers and Pistons took their series to a deciding game. Fans tweeted on X, with their opinions on which opponent would offer the Knicks a clearer route to the NBA ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finals.

The home-court angle is real. Since the Pistons are the East’s top seed, they would hold home court over the Knicks in the Conference Finals. If Cleveland advances, the Knicks flip that and play Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden. That matters, and fans know it.

But home court is not the whole story. Cleveland acquired James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in February, and the Knicks had a 2-0 record against the Cavaliers before Harden was traded. Once he did, Cleveland won. That is a different team than the one New York beat twice.

Fans on X did not hold back once the series headed to a decider.

Knicks Fans React to the Cavaliers vs. Pistons

One user called New York the feared team:

“Knicks fans wanted the Raptors, they smacked the Hawks instead. Knicks fans wanted the Celtics, they smacked the Sixers instead. Knicks fans want the Cavs, they can smack the Pistons instead. With the way they’re playing, they are the team that’s being feared.”

One fan broke down both matchups bluntly:

“Cavs = home court + they can’t defend + they can’t rebound + they turn the ball over a shit ton Pistons = 1 offensive threat + they turn the ball over a shit ton I’d prefer the Cavs but losing to either of these teams would be disgraceful.”

One fan leaned Cavs but had a bad feeling:

“As a Knicks fan I would prefer the Cavs, but I think Pistons winning Game 7.”

One fan rooted openly for the home-court advantage:

“Knicks fans We need home court advantage I’m rooting for the Cavs, even though they are much better than Detroit.”

One observer read the Knicks’ body language clearly:

“I am mentally weak when it comes to Detroit sports. The Pistons thankfully are not. However, you know as well as I do this ain’t over. I do think, though, the Knicks are rooting for the Cavs.”

One fan argued the Pistons have a chip on their shoulder:

“Man what? Pistons play defense as the Knicks have found out this year. Knicks are praying for the Cavs because the Pistons want the knicks after last year.. They absolutely have beat the brakes out of NY this year to.”

One fan offered an honest breakdown:

“Someone just wrote, ‘Knicks roster counters the Spurs.’ Well, as a Pistons fan I rationally say the Pistons MAY beat Spurs in 1 of 20 series. Knicks roster should beat Pistons in 5 but most NY fans want the Cavs.”

One fan just wanted the series to hurry up:

“I hate you guys. Wanted it Sunday so it been a week plus since the Knicks last played. I don’t wanna go to Detroit. Go cavs go.”

One fan argued the Cavs are actually the better matchup for New York:

“I want the #Cavs to beat the #Pistons in game 7. I think they’re the better matchup against the #Knicks.”

One fan was still undecided:

“Do the knicks want cavs or pistons? I can’t decide but I lean cavs.”

Why the Cavaliers Might Be the Wrong Choice

Detroit swept the Knicks in the regular season, and that revenge motivation from last year’s playoff collapse is still sitting in their locker room. That alone should give New York pause. But the real concern is Cleveland.

Harden has already defeated the Knicks once after playing with Cavs, and he is becoming more effective in their system. Donovan Mitchell is among the top scorers in the playoffs in the East, and he demonstrated it once more in this series. The player of that caliber doesn’t simply go silent on the change of opponents.

Besides, Cleveland even took the East’s number one seed, Detroit, all the way to a Game 7. That is not the kind of thing a weak team does. The Cavaliers are players with real determination, and they have already shown they can beat these Knicks.

The Knicks are playing their best basketball of the season right now, and they may well handle whoever comes out of that Game 7. But assuming Cleveland is the easier road, after everything this Cavs team has shown, is a mistake waiting to happen.