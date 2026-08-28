Knicks’ Jose Alvarado, Pacome Dadiet Make Mark in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Two Knicks entered the latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window with considerably different levels of security in New York.

Jose Alvarado, fresh off signing a new multiyear contract with the defending NBA champions, scored a team-high 19 points for Puerto Rico in an 89-75 loss to Argentina on Thursday in Mar del Plata. Pacome Dadiet, whose Knicks future could come into sharper focus before the season begins, helped Ivory Coast defeat Mali, 83-77, in Dakar, Senegal.

Alvarado finished 7 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, with six rebounds and four assists.

There was a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Former New York Knicks guard Pablo Prigioni coached Argentina, which broke open a one-point halftime game behind Gabriel Deck, Leandro Bolmaro and Facundo Campazzo.

Dadiet’s senior international debut was less efficient offensively but productive elsewhere. He scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting and went 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, but grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, including five offensive boards.

For the Knicks, the two performances carry different implications.

Jose Alvarado Begins New Deal in New York

Alvarado’s place in New York became considerably more secure this summer.

The Brooklyn native declined his $4.5 million player option and agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $14 million to remain with the Knicks.

Alvarado had earned that security during the Knicks’ championship run, most memorably playing alongside Jalen Brunson during their historic comeback from 29 points down against San Antonio in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He scored eight fourth-quarter points and added three assists in the victory.

Puerto Rico is asking considerably more from Alvarado offensively, which could make the qualifying window useful preparation before Knicks training camp.

Dadiet’s international assignment carries greater stakes.

Pacome Dadiet Faces Knicks Decision

Dadiet’s appearance against Mali marked his senior debut for Ivory Coast after previously representing France at the youth level.

Born in France to an Ivorian father, Dadiet played for France at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup before eventually choosing Ivory Coast, following his older brother, Maxence.

The switch comes at a pivotal moment in his Knicks career.

Dadiet, the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is entering his third season without having secured a regular rotation role. His name has surfaced this summer as a potential trade asset as New York navigates a tight second-apron situation and searches for additional frontcourt help.

There is also a financial decision approaching.

New York has until Oct. 31 to exercise Dadiet’s $5.37 million team option for 2027-28. The Knicks already exercised his third-year option last fall, guaranteeing his $2.98 million salary for this season.

That makes every opportunity to demonstrate progress valuable.

Dadiet’s 1-of-8 shooting from deep against Mali showed how far his offensive game still has to go. His nine rebounds — five on the offensive glass — showed another way he can affect games when his shot isn’t falling.

Alvarado heads toward camp with a new three-year commitment from New York.

Dadiet arrives with a $5.37 million decision approaching and his name circulating as a potential trade piece.

For both, World Cup qualifying is more than offseason basketball. One is beginning the next chapter of his Knicks career. The other may be playing to determine how much longer he lasts.