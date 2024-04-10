Knicks Among Favorites to Land 9-Time NBA All-Star in Offseason

After flirting with the idea of adding nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George last summer, the New York Knicks are considered to be among the favorites to land him in the offseason if he fails to agree to an extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks have the second-best odds at +950 behind the Philadelphia 76ers (+275) as George’s next team, per Bovada. The Clippers are still the odds-on favorite to retain George at -220.

On March 29, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that George and the Clippers are still apart in extension talks.

“It’s now been three months, give or take, and there’s been no agreement on Paul George, and the word in the NBA is that they’re apart,” Windhorst said on “The Hoops Collective” podcast. It’s not like, let’s have a big problem. They’re apart…

I think the league believes that Paul George wants to remain a Clipper, and there would be concern in the league about recruiting Paul George, especially if you had to give away players to open up space.”

Windhorst speculated that George will eventually re-sign with the Clipper, following Kawhi Leonard’s lead to take less than the full max.

George is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to $221.1 million until June 30. If he and the Clippers could not agree on an extension, George can decline his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 and become an unrestricted free agent.

How Can Knicks Land Paul George?

The only way for the Knicks to land George is via sign-and-trade unless they will not sign OG Anunoby, which is highly unlikely and trade a player to open up a cap space.

The 76ers loom as legitimate threat due to their massive cap space this summer.

The Clippers cannot replace George if they lose him via free agency. So if they cannot strike a new deal with their All-Star forward, they will have to need George’s cooperation in a sign-and-trade with the Knicks to get something in return.

George is represented by CAA’s Aaron Mintz, who also lists Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson as his clients.

Last summer, the Knicks nixed a George deal as they balked at the Clippers’ high-asking price, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported on July 6, 2023.

This summer, the Clippers will not have the leverage and will settle for anything they could get in return.

Paul George-OG Anunoby Wing Tandem, Anyone?

After acquiring Anunoby, the Knicks saw a glimpse of what the Knicks could be with a long athletic wing defender playing next to rising star Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks are 17-3 with Anunoby.

Adding one more — a better playmaker and still an elite defender — wouldn’t hurt them owing to Anunoby’s low-usage rate and seamless fit next to ball-dominant players.

Having two of the elite 3-and-D wings in the league flanking Brunson will be a nightmare for opposing teams.

George, 33, has been durable this season and earned his ninth All-Star berth, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals while hitting 41.2% from the 3-point line.

George can start at shooting guard with Anunoby at small forward.

It will ultimately boil down to what George wants in his next deal and if he wants to go to New York, the Knicks’ appetite to spend money and their draft capital.