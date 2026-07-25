Knicks Andre Drummond Move Earns Telling Offseason Grade

Despite winning the 2026 NBA championship, James Dolan was unwilling to enter the second luxury tax apron. As such, the New York Knicks parted ways with Mitchell Robinson this summer.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they’ve landed arguably the best replacement possible in Andre Drummond. The veteran big man is one of the best rebounding centers in history and will undoubtedly plug a large part of the gap Robinson’s exit created.

When grading all the moves of the offseason, ESPN’s Zach Kram gave the Knicks a B+ for their pivot toward Drummond.

“Stylistically, the Knicks couldn’t have found a better replacement for Mitchell Robinson,” Kram wrote. “He and Drummond are massive centers, indefatigable rebounders and poor free-throw shooters.”

Kram continued.

“Robinson is the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, but so too was Drummond, once upon a time. He led the league in offensive boards per game from 2013-14 through 2019-20, and his per-36 numbers remain similar to this day. When Drummond enters games, he’ll give the Knicks this same offensive advantage that Robinson did.”

Drummond, 32, signed a one-year $3.9 million deal to join the Knicks this summer. He will likely be their primary big man off the bench. Of course, New York is still looking for another backup center, so Drummond’s role may be subject to change.

Knicks Face A Tough Contract Decision For Towns

Robinson isn’t the only big man the Knicks will have to make a decision on this summer. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns will become extension eligible later this summer. The sharpshooting big man can demand up to $272 million over four years.

During a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, cap expert Bobby Marks discussed Towns’ impending extension and questioned whether he could take slightly less to allow New York flexibility when keeping the current roster together.

“Towns for me is fascinating because of what it could set up for what happens with that roster there. Next year is Jaylen Brunson and OG, and all these numbers start to add up. What is—will the Towns number be lower? Give them the flexibility; we’re in a day and age where players are negotiating, and teams are negotiating also. So those are the two big ones.”

Towns was a key part of the Knicks’ championship success this past season. It’s hard to envision New York’s front office playing hardball during negotiations. After all, it’s one thing to replace Robinson; it’s a totally different ballgame trying to replace Towns.

Knicks Still Need Another Big

Outside of Towns’ impending extension, the Knicks are expected to sign another center. Ariel Hukporti also left the franchise this summer, leaving New York short on depth at the five.

Multiple names have been floated as potential targets, with Nick Richards seen as the most viable option. The athletic center is currently a free agent and could welcome the chance to play for a legitimate title contender.

After missing out on both Jonas Valanciunas and Moussa Cisse in recent weeks, the Knicks will undoubtedly want to secure whoever they target next.

No matter what, though, it’s clear that New York’s offseason still has multiple negotiations left to work through, and that will be interesting to watch from afar.