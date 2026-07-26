Knicks’ Andre Drummond Sends 5-Word Message After 76ers Form Superteam

Andre Drummond joined the New York Knicks earlier this summer. He was added to Mike Brown’s roster to help plug the void left by Mitchell Robinson’s departure in free agency.

Since Drummond made the short move to New York from Philadelphia, the Philadelphia 76ers have made some major moves, adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James via trade and free agency, respectively.

Despite the Sixers suddenly boasting a superteam, Drummond has shut down any notion that he may regret jumping ship.

“I’m good where I’m at,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on July 24.

In fairness, the Knicks are a proven commodity, having just won a championship under Brown. They’re bringing back the majority of their core rotation, and look good value to be a legitimate contender next season. The Sixers, on the other hand, have countless questions about their current roster.

After all, Philadelphia now has five high-usage players, all of whom thrive with the ball in their hands. There’s no guarantee the talent on that roster will ensure a trip to the NBA Finals next season. New York, however, has the necessary experience and continuity to continue being successful.

Knicks Earn High Grade For Drummond Addition

When Robinson opted to sign with the Boston Celtics earlier this summer, New York had to find a way of plugging his offensive rebounding.

That’s where Drummond came in.

When grading all the moves of the offseason, ESPN’s Zach Kram gave the Knicks a B+ for their pivot toward Drummond.

“Stylistically, the Knicks couldn’t have found a better replacement for Mitchell Robinson,” Kram wrote. “He and Drummond are massive centers, indefatigable rebounders and poor free-throw shooters.”

Kram continued.

“Robinson is the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, but so too was Drummond, once upon a time. He led the league in offensive boards per game from 2013-14 through 2019-20, and his per-36 numbers remain similar to this day. When Drummond enters games, he’ll give the Knicks this same offensive advantage that Robinson did.”

Drummond signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal to join the Knicks. He will undoubtedly have a sizeable role to play.

Knicks Still Need A Third Big

Robinson wasn’t the only big man to leave New York this summer. Ariel Hukporti has also moved on. As such, the Knicks have been searching for a third center in recent weeks. They recently missed out on Jonas Valanciunas and saw their offer sheet for Moussa Cisse get matched by the Dallas Mavericks.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will likely continue scouring the market for another big man, with Nick Richards viewed as the most logical target. Richards is currently an unrestricted free agent. He would provide solid rim-running and athleticism off the bench.

However, there are questions as to whether Richards would accept such a deep bench role, and that could lead the Knicks to look elsewhere.

Fortunately, New York will have multiple options in the free agency market, and given the scope of the role on offer, won’t need to part with a sizeable amount of salary in the process.