Knicks Fans Hit With Bad News Ahead of Highly Anticipated New Season

Last season ended with the Knicks hoisting their first championship in 53 years. This season is starting with fans finding out exactly what that title is going to cost them.

Opening night ticket prices have jumped in a way nobody quite expected, and the numbers behind it are worth breaking down.

Why Knicks Tickets Got So Expensive This Season

Shane Galvin of the New York Post laid out just how steep that jump really is. “Secondary ticket prices to the New York Knicks home opener have shot up more than 500% from last year — now costing over $1,300 to get in the door.”

Galvin followed that up with the exact figures behind it. “The cheapest seats on the secondary market for the Oct. 20 opening night game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden cost $1,346 a piece, including fees, according to data company TicketIQ. That is a massive 526% increase from the 2025 home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which had a final get-in price of $215, according to the company.”

Two things are driving the demand. The Knicks will raise their championship banner at the Garden for the first time since 1973, giving this opener weight most season openers never carry.

Then there’s the opponent. LeBron James will make his debut for the 76ers that night after leaving the Lakers this offseason to sign with Philadelphia, adding a second reason for fans to want in on this game.

TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence summed it up simply: “The championship has completely reset the Knicks ticket market.” That reset stretches beyond one night too. The average get-in price across all Knicks home games this season is expected to rise about 47%, from $234 last year to $344.

What Knicks Fans Should Expect Before Opening Night

The matchup brings its own storyline on top of everything else. Philadelphia was the team New York swept on its way to the title, but this is not the same 76ers roster fans watched last spring. The Sixers also brought in Jaylen Brown in a trade this offseason, so LeBron is not walking in alone.

That context helps explain why the get-in price for this regular season opener is already higher than every Knicks playoff game from last season, aside from Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals.

Even so, the market is not locked in yet. TicketIQ has the cheapest ticket dropping 5% over the past four days, falling from $1,417 to $1,346, a sign there’s still room for prices to shift before tipoff.

Knicks fans wanted a season opener worth remembering, and they’re getting one. Just be ready to pay for the privilege. The banner goes up, LeBron walks in wearing enemy colors, and MSG will be as loud as it’s been in decades.