On Wednesday, July 22, NBA 2K released the cover athletes for NBA 2K27. Representing today’s NBA will be San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Shortly after the Wemby reveal, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond took to X to question the decision behind having Wembanyama–and not Jalen Brunson–as the cover selection.

Knicks Big Man Questions NBA 2K’s Victor Wembanyama Decision

“How’s [Jalen Brunson] not on the cover?,” Drummond said to NBA 2K’s official account on the social media platform X.

The response generated nearly 50,000 views, over 400 reposts, and more than 2,400 likes. Clearly, there are fans out there who agree with the veteran center’s thinking.

Jalen Brunson’s NBA 2K Cover Case

Brunson didn’t finish the 2025-2026 NBA season as an MVP finalist, but he got something else.

After leading the New York Knicks to a 2026 NBA Finals victory, Brunson was hit with the NBA Finals MVP nod. That came after he was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Brunson also finished the regular season with an NBA All-Star nod, an All-NBA nod, and was the NBA Cup MVP.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Brunson appeared in 74 games. He shot 46.7% from the field and hit 36.9% of his threes. Brunson produced 26.0 points per game. Along with his scoring, he averaged 6.8 assists per game and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.

Wembanyama surely had a strong season. But after Brunson contributed to the Knicks’ series victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals, Drummond clearly feels like Brunson’s picture on the cover is more deserved.