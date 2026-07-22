SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up prior to Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
On Wednesday, July 22, NBA 2K released the cover athletes for NBA 2K27. Representing today’s NBA will be San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Shortly after the Wemby reveal, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond took to X to question the decision behind having Wembanyama–and not Jalen Brunson–as the cover selection.
Knicks Big Man Questions NBA 2K’s Victor Wembanyama Decision
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks holds the trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
The response generated nearly 50,000 views, over 400 reposts, and more than 2,400 likes. Clearly, there are fans out there who agree with the veteran center’s thinking.
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jalen Brunson’s NBA 2K Cover Case
Brunson didn’t finish the 2025-2026 NBA season as an MVP finalist, but he got something else.
After leading the New York Knicks to a 2026 NBA Finals victory, Brunson was hit with the NBA Finals MVP nod. That came after he was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks passes the ball against Dylan Harper #2 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brunson also finished the regular season with an NBA All-Star nod, an All-NBA nod, and was the NBA Cup MVP.
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Brunson appeared in 74 games. He shot 46.7% from the field and hit 36.9% of his threes. Brunson produced 26.0 points per game. Along with his scoring, he averaged 6.8 assists per game and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after his made three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Wembanyama surely had a strong season. But after Brunson contributed to the Knicks’ series victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals, Drummond clearly feels like Brunson’s picture on the cover is more deserved.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
On Wednesday, July 22, NBA 2K released the cover athletes for NBA 2K27. Representing today’s NBA will be San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.Shortly after the Wemby reveal, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond took to X to question the decision behind having Wembanyama–and not Jalen Brunson–as the cover selection.Knicks Big Man Questions NBA 2K’s […]