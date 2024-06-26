Knicks Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Mikal Bridges: Report

The NBA’s trade season is in full swing, with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets agreeing on a blockbuster deal that sends Mikal Bridges to the Big Apple.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the transaction.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TEGsIpoa3b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Brooklyn receives: Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), a 2025 protected first (via Milwaukee), a 2028 unprotected pick swap, 2025 second-round pick

New York receives: Bridges, 2026 second-round pick

It’s a blockbuster by all proportions. Bridges rejoins his college teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart. All four played together at the University of Villanova.

The Knicks go deeper into the Villanova national championship roster — bringing Mikal Bridges to join his old teammates and close friends Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVencenzo. pic.twitter.com/G544CT02zI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Wojnarowski went on to call Bridges one of the league’s most desired players in a subsequent tweet.

“The Knicks pay a steep price to land one of the league’s most coveted trade assets and the Nets get a massive haul to replenish assets and embark on a rebuild with mass cap space and future draft picks,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 25.

Bridges is coming off of his sixth NBA campaign, and his second with the Nets. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 82 appearances with Brooklyn.

This story will be updated.