Knicks Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Mikal Bridges: Report

The NBA’s trade season is in full swing, with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets agreeing on a blockbuster deal that sends Mikal Bridges to the Big Apple.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the transaction.
Brooklyn receives: Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), a 2025 protected first (via Milwaukee), a 2028 unprotected pick swap, 2025 second-round pick
New York receives: Bridges, 2026 second-round pick
It’s a blockbuster by all proportions. Bridges rejoins his college teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart. All four played together at the University of Villanova.
Wojnarowski went on to call Bridges one of the league’s most desired players in a subsequent tweet.
“The Knicks pay a steep price to land one of the league’s most coveted trade assets and the Nets get a massive haul to replenish assets and embark on a rebuild with mass cap space and future draft picks,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 25.
Bridges is coming off of his sixth NBA campaign, and his second with the Nets. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 82 appearances with Brooklyn.
This story will be updated.