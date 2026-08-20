Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Make Major Roommates Show Change After Huge Demand

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart needed a bigger room.

Fresh off delivering the Knicks their first NBA championship in more than five decades, Brunson and Hart are moving their annual Roommates Show Block Party from Central Park to Randall’s Island Park after overwhelming ticket demand forced the celebration to expand.

The original allotment of roughly 4,000 tickets sold out in less than 90 seconds, event organizers told Heavy Sports. More than 8,000 additional fans subsequently joined the waitlist, prompting organizers to relocate the Sept. 24 event and open it to thousands more Knicks fans.

The championship celebration, presented by DoorDash, will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Knicks Championship Takes Roommates Show to Another Level

The move is another measure of just how dramatically the world around Brunson and Hart has changed.

Their podcast began as an extension of the friendship Brunson, Hart and co-host Matt Hillman formed as roommates at Villanova. It has since evolved into a significant piece of the Knicks’ orbit, mixing basketball conversations with the personalities and celebrity culture surrounding the team.

Now they’re hosting a championship party big enough to outgrow Central Park.

The Sept. 24 lineup includes Knicks teammates José Alvarado and Landry Shamet, along with celebrity guests Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay and longtime Knicks fixture Spike Lee. Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East are scheduled to perform, with additional guests expected.

General admission and VIP tickets for the expanded event go on sale Friday, Aug. 21, at noon ET. Fans will also have the option of purchasing a $50 round-trip ferry add-on.

The move comes after Brunson, Hart and the Knicks ended the franchise’s 53-year championship drought in June. New York defeated San Antonio, 94-90, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure the title.

Brunson, Hart Turn Block Party Into New York Tradition

The Roommates Block Party was already becoming a New York tradition before the championship.

More than 5,000 fans attended its inaugural Central Park event, which included appearances by Mikal Bridges, Jon Stewart, JB Smoove and Stephon Marbury.

The event returned to Central Park in 2025 with another distinctly New York guest list. Eli Manning and Ben Stiller appeared alongside Brunson, Hart and Hillman, while Ferg performed.

But the 2026 edition carries an entirely different significance.

Brunson and Hart aren’t inviting fans to Central Park to generate excitement for another Knicks season. They’re inviting them to celebrate the season New York spent more than half a century waiting for.

And apparently, Central Park wasn’t going to be big enough.

The initial 4,000 tickets disappeared in less than two minutes. Thousands more wanted in. So Brunson and Hart are taking the show to Randall’s Island, adding capacity and assembling a lineup that stretches from Knicks teammates to actors, television personalities and some of New York hip-hop’s most recognizable names.

A podcast built around three former college roommates has become something considerably larger.

So has their party.