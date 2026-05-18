Knicks-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals Set — Full Schedule, TV Info, and Key Details

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup is officially set.

The New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals after Cleveland advanced with a 125-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 on Sunday.

With the result, the No. 3 seed Knicks will hold home-court advantage over the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, with Game 1 set for Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs Cavaliers ECF Schedule, Dates, TV Info

The full Knicks vs Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals schedule has been released:

Game 1 — Tuesday, May 19 (at New York)

Game 2 — Thursday, May 21 (at New York)

Game 3 — Saturday, May 23 (at Cleveland)

Game 4 — Monday, May 25 (at Cleveland)

Game 5 — Wednesday, May 27 (if necessary)

Game 6 — Friday, May 29 (if necessary)

Game 7 — Sunday, May 31 (if necessary)

All games will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN except for Game 3, which will be nationally televised on ABC.

The Knicks will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary) at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks Earn Rest Advantage Entering Eastern Conference Finals

The Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers, giving them a significant rest advantage.

By the time Game 1 tips off, New York will have had a nine-day break, while the Cavaliers will only have a 48-hour turnaround time after coming off consecutive seven-game series, including Sunday’s decisive win over Detroit.

Knicks coach Mike Brown acknowledged the potential tradeoffs of the extended layoff.

“I’ve been in both situations,” Brown said, via New York Post. “You can say they’re going to be tired, but you can also say they have a competitive edge because they’ve been going at it for seven games.”

New York has focused on maintaining rhythm during the break while allowing key players to recover.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Season Series, James Harden Impact

The Knicks won the regular-season series 2-1, though context matters entering the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York’s two wins came without James Harden in the Cavaliers’ lineup, while Cleveland won the most recent meeting, 109-94 in February, with Harden scoring 20 points.

That result provides a more accurate snapshot of the matchup the Knicks are likely to face in the postseason.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Playoff History Favors New York

Historically, the Knicks have held the edge in the Knicks vs Cavaliers playoff history, according to Knicks Stats.

Overall, the Knicks have been dominant across multiple playoff matchups, including strong records against other Eastern Conference opponents such as the Wizards, Hawks and Pistons.

Eastern Conference Finals Stakes for Knicks, Cavaliers

The stakes are clear for both teams.

The Knicks are seeking their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, while the Cavaliers aim to return to the Finals for the first time since the LeBron James era.

With home-court advantage, added rest, and a favorable playoff history, New York enters the series with momentum — but Cleveland arrives battle-tested after another decisive Game 7 performance.

Game 1 on Tuesday will mark the beginning of a matchup that blends contrasting paths: a rested Knicks team versus a Cavaliers squad sharpened by postseason pressure.

And with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, neither edge guarantees anything.