“Keep fighting, keep chipping away. We’re not going to get it back in one possession,” he said, via ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill.

“Most importantly, sticking together. No matter how that game finished, habits translate, translates to the next game. We’re just doing; we’re not giving up. We don’t want to give up, ever, so having faith in each other.”

Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed after the win that the Knicks’ game plan was to attack James Harden on defense. To that end, Brunson shot 7-of-11 when guarded by the 2018 NBA MVP.

“It was no secret: We were attacking Harden,” Brown said. “Just like we have to figure out different ways to guard Harden and [Donovan] Mitchell, they have to find ways to guard Jalen.”

Knicks Stun the Cavaliers

According to ESPN Research, the Knicks made NBA history on several other counts.

“Remarkably, New York is the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) to win any game (regular season or playoffs) by double digits after trailing by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter,” wrote statistican Anthony Gharib.