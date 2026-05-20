The New York Knicks were down 92-71 with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to come storming back to pull off a 115-104 win in the overtime period.

In the process, the Knicks became the first team in 20+ years to go on a 44-11 run to end a game — in regulation or overtime.

“The @nyknicks ended tonight’s game on a 44-11 run. No other NBA team in the last 20 years has scored at least 44 of the game’s final 55 points (reg or post).”

Knicks Take 1-0 Series Lead

It was rather poetic for the Knicks to bury the demons of Game 1 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, when they blew a double-digit lead in the final quarter before losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime. Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 of those 44 points, broke down how his team pulled off the historic comeback.

“Keep fighting, keep chipping away. We’re not going to get it back in one possession,” he said, via ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. “Most importantly, sticking together. No matter how that game finished, habits translate, translates to the next game. We’re just doing; we’re not giving up. We don’t want to give up, ever, so having faith in each other.” Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed after the win that the Knicks’ game plan was to attack James Harden on defense. To that end, Brunson shot 7-of-11 when guarded by the 2018 NBA MVP. “It was no secret: We were attacking Harden,” Brown said. “Just like we have to figure out different ways to guard Harden and [Donovan] Mitchell, they have to find ways to guard Jalen.” Knicks Stun the Cavaliers According to ESPN Research, the Knicks made NBA history on several other counts. “Remarkably, New York is the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) to win any game (regular season or playoffs) by double digits after trailing by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter,” wrote statistican Anthony Gharib.

Gharib also made a note of how the Cavaliers were on the wrong side of history.

“The peak of the Cavaliers’ lead was 22 points in the fourth quarter. New York’s victory marked the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in the playoffs in the past 30 postseasons. It also marks the largest playoff comeback in Knicks franchise history since 1970.

“Only the LA Clippers in 2012 had a larger comeback when they were down 24 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

“Entering Tuesday, teams trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter of the playoffs held a record of 1-594.”

The Knicks similarly rallied back from two 20-point deficits against the Boston Celtics in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals, making more history as a result.

“Comebacks have been a part of the Knicks’ playoff story in the past two years.

“They now have four 20-point comebacks in the playoffs over the past two seasons — twice against the Boston Celtics, once against the Indiana Pacers and Tuesday night. All other teams have combined for four of those comebacks in the playoffs during the same span.”

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.