New York Knicks Good News Keeps Coming Before Game 3 vs Cavaliers

The New York Knicks, on a franchise record nine-game winning streak, have been even more dominant on the road than at home in these playoffs.

Entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, the Knicks were +22 on the road in five games this postseason, with their lone loss a one-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

The Knicks have won four straight road games by an average margin of 27.8 points, while shooting a staggering 53% from the field and 44% from three. Per OPTA Stats, their +111 points differential over a four-game span is the largest in NBA history.

Knicks Fans to Take Over Cleveland

Mike Brown’s team seems primed to maintain its dominance on the road, as it will enjoy a near-home atmosphere when the Eastern Conference Finals shift to Cleveland. According to Tick Pick, 41.7% of purchases for the Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 3 have been made by fans in the New York and New Jersey areas.

At the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Rocket Arena in Cleveland issued an edict to restrict ticket sales to “in select areas of OH, PA and NY,” with hopes of keeping Knicks fans from the rest of the United States from flooding the arena. However, they probably didn’t estimate so many fans to fly in from New York for games in Cleveland.

The Knicks enjoyed a similarly strong “road advantage” in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks and second round against the Philadelphia 76ers, causing All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to turn heads with his comments after his team’s loss.

“It absolutely sucks, if I’m being honest. It just sucks,” Maxey said of Knicks fans taking over the Sixers’ home games.

Knicks on a Historic Run

During their nine-game winning streak, the Knicks have maintained a +212 points differential — the best in a nine-game span in NBA history (regular season included).

It’s worth noting that of the 12 previous teams that have won nine or more straight games in a playoff run, seven captured the championship. As such, the Knicks have a nearly 60% chance to end their 53-year NBA title drought tile this year.

Full list of 12 previous teams to win nine straight playoff games:

1981-92 Los Angeles Lakers (nine straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

1995-96 Chicago Bulls (nine straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

1999-00 San Antonio Spurs (nine straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

2020-21 Phoenix Suns (nine straight wins) — Lost in NBA Finals

2002-03 New Jersey Nets (10 straight wins) — Lost in NBA Finals

2011-12 San Antonio Spurs (10 straight wins) — Lost in West Finals

2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers (10 straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers (10 straight wins) — Lost in NBA Finals

2023-24 Boston Celtics (10 straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

2001-02 Los Angeles Lakers (11 straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

1988-89 Los Angeles Lakers (11 straight wins) — Lost NBA Finals

2016-17 Golden State Warriors (15 straight wins) — Won NBA Finals

As seen above, the three previous teams to win nine straight captured the title, save for the Suns, who fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Regardless of how this season ends, the Knicks have given their fans a playoff run to cherish forever. But a championship remains the ultimate objective.