Popular Analyst Picks Knicks to Upset Celtics in NBA Playoffs

The Knicks are heavy underdogs entering their second-round playoff series against the Celtics. Furthermore, nearly every talking head associated with the NBA has picked Joe Mazzulla and Co. to advance to the Conference Finals.

However, TNT’s Kenny Smith, a former two-time NBA champion, is picking the Knicks to upset the Celtics in their semifinal series.

NBA.com released the predictions made by Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, the three popular analysts of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show. Smith was the only one among a long list of experts to pick the Knicks.

While the article did not delve into the reasoning behind Smith’s pick, he earlier predicted a “great series” on the May 2 “Inside the NBA” telecast.

Celtics Heavy Favorites

The Celtics open Game 1 on May 5 as -9.5 favorites, per ESPN Bet, and a whopping -900 favorite to win the series.

CELTICS ARE ENORMOUS FAVES OVER THE KNICKS IN THE EAST SEMIS 😳 (via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/muc7kGRu9X — br_betting (@br_betting) May 2, 2025

It’s hard to blame the oddsmakers and analysts alike for favoring the Celtics, the defending NBA champions who won over 60 regular-season games for a second consecutive year. Furthermore, the Celtics drubbed the Knicks 4-0 by an average margin of 16.6 points while scoring 130.2 points per 100 possessions.

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann explained why he’s picking the Celtics in a gentlemen sweep.

“Celtics in five,” predicted Schuhmann. “The Knicks might get their first win against one of the league’s top three teams (they went 0-10 vs. Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City), but it’s hard to imagine them getting four. All four of their wins against the Pistons could have gone the other way, and the defending champs are a much more talented opponent.

“The Celtics have the defenders (and scheme) that can limit New York’s two best players, and they have an offense that can take advantage of them on the other end of the floor. Facing a tougher opponent themselves should give the champs the urgency to play with the necessary focus.”

Play

Play

Josh Hart Could Be Key for Knicks

On the May 5 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Chiney Ogwumike explained why Knicks guard Josh holds the key for a competitive series.

“If we’re talking about strategies that can benefit the Knicks, Josh Hart has to knock down threes,” Ogwumike said. “Over the course of the regular season, he shot 33% from three. So what have the Celtics done? They’ve let him shoot. They typically guard him with the centers — Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford — because they can muck things up by sagging off of him. So it’s going to be interesting to see if Hart can make his shots.”

Interestingly, Hart shot 7-of-14 from three in the first-round series win against the Pistons. If his shot continues to drop, the Celtics may need to realign their defense.

“If he carries that through, the Knicks will be more competitive,” Ogwumike said.

Hart isn’t too bothered by most analysts writing off his team.

“I don’t care what if we’re counted out already, then we should play with a great level of freedom,” Hart said, via Athlon Sports. “That’s about it. We don’t really care too much what the outside world said. We’ll focus on how we feel internally and go about it that way.”