Knicks Coaching Questions: Thibodeau’s Decisions Scrutinized

Following a Game 5 loss for the New York Knicks in their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, head coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision-making came under intense scrutiny. With the Knicks trailing by six points and just under three minutes remaining, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were on the sidelines, waiting to get back into the game. Thibodeau opted not to call a timeout to reinsert the duo, as the game slipped away. By the time Brunson and Hart returned, only 27.4 seconds remained, and the deficit proved insurmountable.​

Thibodeau has defended his choice, citing factors like time, score, and foul situations. However, the decision drew widespread criticism from fans and analysts alike. Publicly, the team is standing by the coach. “He’s had a bullseye on his back the whole season for minutes, rotations, all kinds of stuff,” Hart said. “That’s our coach. We’re gonna back him 100%.”

Criticism is nothing new for Thibodeau, and the Knicks remain focused on bouncing back in Game 6.

Season-Long Criticisms Resurface

The Game 5 debacle reignited season-long criticisms of Thibodeau’s coaching style. One major point of contention has been the team’s slow pace on offense. Throughout the season, the Knicks have been among the slowest teams in the league, a strategy that has often hindered their offensive efficiency and allowed opponents to dictate the tempo.

Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports notes that the Knicks have “turned the ball over twice in five games by failing to get the ball across half-court within eight seconds of inbounding it; the entire rest of the postseason field has combined for three such violations.”

Additionally, Thibodeau continues to rely heavily on his starters, exposing the team’s lack of depth. The bench’s inability to contribute meaningfully has been a persistent issue, with New York getting just 12.6 points per game from its backups. Only the Lakers (11.0) have gotten worse production from their reserves. The second unit has shot it poorly as well, only 41.0% from the floor, 31.8% from beyond the arc, and 37.5% at the free throw line.

Calls for Change Grow Louder

These issues have led to growing speculation about Thibodeau’s future with the Knicks. Rumors have surfaced suggesting that the organization might consider replacing him with a coach who can take the team to the next level. One name that has been floated is Michael Malone, the recently dismissed head coach of the Denver Nuggets who won a championship just two years ago.​

While Thibodeau has brought the Knicks back to relevance, the lack of postseason success has raised questions to whether he’s the right person to lead the team moving forward. As the Knicks prepare for a critical Game 6 in Detroit, the pressure is mounting, and the outcome could very well determine the future direction of the franchise.

Fansided’s Jonathan Lurensky writes “​the Knicks may need to let him go this offseason, barring some miracle Finals run…it’s hard to see a world where this current core is able to beat Boston, Cleveland or even Indiana right now.”

Game 6 will be a test of the team’s resilience and a referendum on Thibodeau’s tenure as head coach.​