Knicks Coach’s ‘Emotional’ Message to Jalen Brunson Injury After Win

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA Finals have arrived, and the Knicks are participating after 27 years, since 1999. Jalen Brunson was injured twice, Mike Brown almost lost his composure on the bench, yet New York managed to leave San Antonio with a 105-95 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

At the end of the first quarter, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes tripped up and hit Brunson’s right leg with his body. Brunson was signaling for help and went to the locker room accompanied by trainers. The circumstance could not have been worse, with San Antonio ending the first quarter with a 20-5 scoring ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌spree.

Knicks’ Mike Brown Reaction to Jalen Brunson’s In-Game Injury

Coach Mike Brown did not hide how he felt about all of it after the game. On the injury scare, he told reporters via Kristian Winfield of the NY Daily News:

“I get too emotional when I get caught up injuries so when he got hurt and he went out, I said Jose let’s go. I was about to throw Tyler Kolek in the game but Jalen came back.”

Then on what Brunson means in big moments, Brown made it plain:

“He’s a gamer man. In the biggest moments, he shows up. That’s what MVPs are supposed to do. You put the ball in his hands. We’re gonna live and die with him, and he got it done for us.”

Brunson Plays Through It and Delivers in Game 1

Brunson returned to the bench early in the second quarter and got cleared to play. Then he got banged up again, coming down awkwardly on his left ankle after Luke Kornet inadvertently stepped on it during a drive.

It looked like a nightmare scenario for Knicks fans. But Brunson did not leave the game. He kept playing and delivered his finest performance at the crucial ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moments.

He finished with 30 points, scoring 13 of those in the fourth quarter, capping it with a go-ahead corner three late to seal the deal. The Knicks closed on an 11-0 run and won 105-95, stealing home court in Game 1.

Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season and earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

He brought every bit of that into Game 1, hurt and all. Game 2 tips off on June 5, and his health will be the biggest storyline heading in. If he can go, the Knicks showed they are a real handful even in enemy territory.