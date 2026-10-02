Knicks Face Concerning Development Involving Key Player as Season Nears

The New York Knicks are preparing to defend their championship.

But one important roster question remains unresolved.

Miles McBride enters the new season with his future still uncertain, creating another layer of pressure for a team that has already seen how valuable its depth can be.

Knicks and Miles McBride Still Have Plenty to Figure Out

McBride is entering the final season of his three-year, $13 million contract, and the latest report from Fred Katz of The Athletic says the guard is “not close” to receiving an extension from New York.

That is significant because this is not simply a case of a reserve player waiting for his next deal.

McBride became an important part of the Knicks’ rotation last season. In 41 games, he averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from three.

He also averaged 26.3 minutes per game and made 15 starts. Hoops Nightly

His value became particularly obvious when New York needed someone to absorb difficult minutes. If you remember the match on Jan. 15, with Jalen Brunson unavailable, McBride stepped into the starting lineup and scored 25 points with six assists in 37 minutes.

That ability to move between the bench and starting lineup matters for a championship team.

During the playoffs, Josh Hart described the minutes McBride and Jordan Clarkson provided as “huge and very impactful.”

If McBride is eventually moved, the Knicks would have to replace his defensive energy, shooting and ability to handle backup point guard minutes. If no extension is reached and he leaves in free agency, New York could lose the player without receiving a trade asset in return.

For a roster operating under tight financial restrictions, replacing reliable production is not always as simple as finding another low-cost guard.

His Value Goes Beyond What Shows Up in the Box Score

There is also a personal side to this situation.

McBride has spent his entire NBA career in New York. He has repeatedly made it clear that he wants that to continue, saying recently that he would “love to continue my career here, end my career here.”

He also acknowledged that he was “a little disappointed” by the lack of progress in extension talks.

Mike Brown has recognized that human element as well.

“He wants to be here, we want him to be here,” Brown said, adding that he has faith in Leon Rose and McBride’s representatives to work through the situation.