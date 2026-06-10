Knicks Receive Concerning Referee News For Crucial Game 4 vs. Spurs

The New York Knicks enter Game 4 of the NBA Finals with a chance to regain full control of the series against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, hours before tipoff, attention has shifted away from the players and toward the officiating crew assigned to the game.

While the Knicks remain focused on evening the momentum after their Game 3 loss, one referee assignment in particular is already generating discussion among fans.

Who Are the Referees for the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4?

The NBA has assigned an experienced crew for Wednesday night’s Finals matchup.

Today’s officials are:

Crew Chief: Zach Zarba (#15)

Zach Zarba (#15) Referee: James Williams (#60)

James Williams (#60) Umpire: Courtney Kirkland (#61)

Courtney Kirkland (#61) Alternate: Justin Van Duyne (#64)

Justin Van Duyne (#64) Replay Center: Marc Davis

Despite the crew’s respected credentials, Knicks fans quickly noticed one familiar name attached to the game: Marc Davis.

Why Marc Davis Has Become a Talking Point

Although Davis will not be officiating on the floor, he will serve as the Replay Center official for Game 4. His involvement is noteworthy because he was part of the officiating discussion that emerged following New York’s 115-111 loss in Game 3.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ that game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown spoke out against the refs as San Antonio was given 24 free throws attempts in the second half whereas New York was only given 8. Brown said it was very hard to comprehend that kind of disparity and hinted that it really influenced the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌result.

Brown​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was also seen in a verbal exchange with Davis about what seemed to be inconsistent calls during the game. Their interaction became a viral moment and sparked a lot of conversation on social media as it further intensified the debate on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌officiating.

Adding​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to the frustration of Knicks supporters was the absence of the call when Victor Wembanyama pushed Jalen Brunson down on the floor in the very early moments of Game 3. The incident provoked a big debate across the entire basketball community and was still one of the main discussion points after the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌match.

Should Knicks Fans Be Concerned About the Other Officials?

For the most part, the answer is no.

Zach​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Zarba has long been recognized by many as one of the NBA’s top referees, having officiated several Finals games. James Williams and Courtney Kirkland were also picked to be part of the league’s Finals officiating crew and ranked highly among NBA players in recent polls on the quality of the remaining ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌referees.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the end, the Knicks realize that their primary concern has to be basketball. New York is currently ahead in the series 2-1 however, Game 4 at Madison Square Garden might decide if the Finals become a commanding Knicks advantage or a best-of-three battle heading back to San Antonio.

Following the refereeing controversy of Game 3, it is expected that every call tonight will be closely ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌analyzed.