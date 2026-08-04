Knicks Could Lose Top Draft Pick After Ruling

There has been some mystery in how the Knicks will handle the end of their roster for the upcoming season, with 13 players under contract now and only a little more than $3 million available under the second apron. The Knicks are intent on staying below that threshold, meaning they will likely only sign one more player and leave their 15th roster spot empty. Last week, rookie Tyler Nickel, the 47th pick in the June draft, got himself a bit of leverage in his quest for a standard NBA contract and the 14th roster spot.

Nickel was a senior at Vanderbilt last year, but as a member of the Class of 2022, was granted a fifth season of eligibility because of a court ruling that came down Friday. If the NCAA’s appeal of that ruling fails, Nickel could go back to Vanderbilt, or sign elsewhere across college basketball.

Tyler Nickel: Knicks or NCAA?

The Knicks now face the possibility of losing Nickel to the college ranks. Indeed, if the Knicks do not offer Nickel a standard guaranteed deal–and try to get him to play on one of the three two-way spots the team has open.

Knicks Options at End of Roster

It’s possible that Nickel would not have a spot at Vanderbilt because the team has 15 spots filled. But a spot could be cleared out, or Nickel could simply sign on elsewhere for the upcoming season. If the Knicks want to hold his rights, they will need to make him a standard contract offer–Nickel can re-enter the draft next year if the Knicks only offer a two-way deal.

Nickel, who transferred from North Carolina to Virginia Tech before heading to Vanderbilt for his final two seasons, averaged 13.5 points and shot 40.0% from the 3-point arc as a senior. If the Knicks do lose Nickel, they’d also have a decision on draftee Jack Kayil, who could return to play in Serbia if the Knicks do not give him a standard contract.

Play

Tyler Nickel Shot 41% on 3s in Summer League

As for Nickel, he averaged 12.2 points and shot 41.3% from the 3-point line in summer league and has certainly impressed the Knicks enough to warrant a spot. but New York is still weighing adding another center.

Nickel offered a view of the role he could fill while he was in Las Vegas: “I definitely feel like I have some comparisons in the league. I feel like I’m a mix of some different guys: my size, my strength, my shooting ability. I feel really comfortable shooting off the move, so like [Detroit’s] Duncan Robinson, [Cleveland’s] Max Strus, [Boston’s] Sam Hauser. But then I have my own type of way of being. So it’s kind of a mix of a lot of people but also myself.”