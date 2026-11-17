At 7-6, there is no doubt that New York Knicks‘ NBA championship defense is off to a slow start. While there are a litany of problems that need attention here, especially with a clunky offense that has yielded poor shooting, too many turnovers and a decline in production in clutch situations, there are issues with the roster construction, too, not something that would be expected from a relatively healthy start for a team coming off a title. The Knicks let Mitchell Robinson go, of course, but beyond that, this is a team loaded with guards, some who are not being paid much and playing well when they get a chance (Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado) and some who are being paid a lot and struggling (Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart).

Of course, the problem with Bridges is that he is being paid a lot both now and into the future, as he is just starting a four-year, $150 million extension. And the problem with Hart is that he is up for an extension, but does have a $22 million team option next season.

As always in the NBA, the solution is likely a trade. The Knicks have good guards. They need good bigs.

Knicks Should Seek to Trade Guards

It won’t be easy, but at the New York Post, beat writer Stefan Bondy is advocating a “consolidation” trade, must as the Knicks and honcho Leon Rose did three years ago when they sent out Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, and followed that by sending out Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes, two players unhappy with their minutes.

Writes Bondy: “A consolidating move (or maybe two), like in 2023-24, feels like it should be appealing to Rose. McBride is a natural trade candidate on an expiring contract, although it would be difficult to match his low salary (just about $4 million) for a player who can help New York win another championship. We wrote previously that trading Bridges and his remaining $150 million salary would also serve the purpose of clearing space under the second apron to sign other Knicks to extensions. Towns and Hart both are eligible, but the Knicks cut off talks amid James Dolan’s second-apron mandate.”

Leon Rose Will Find Deals Difficult

It’s a good goal. Of course, the Knicks searched for deals for backup big men all summer and came up empty. And there’s more that makes simply saying a trade should happen much easier than making a trade actually happen–teams are not eager to take on Bridges’ contract, losing Hart would be a blow to chemistry, trading McBride would not bring back a significant asset because of his contract.

But, hey, Rose should at least try.