Knicks’ New Deal Delivers Bad News for Jordan Clarkson’s Future

The Knicks spent the back half of June locking down pieces of their championship roster, one move at a time. Jose Alvarado signed first. Then a bigger name followed, and it changed the math for everyone still waiting on a deal.

That second move involved a sharpshooting guard who barely got mentioned during the title run last season. His new contract has quietly closed a door that once felt open for a teammate.

Landry Shamet’s New Deal Fills the Roster Spot Clarkson Needed

Two things stand in Clarkson’s way now. The Knicks have almost no cap room left, and they already have more guards than open spots to fill.

Landry Shamet agreed to a four year, twenty four million dollar contract to stay with the Knicks, turning down other offers before free agency even opened. The deal runs through 2030 and brings New York to eleven players under contract.

That number matters. The Knicks already have Jalen Brunson starting, Jose Alvarado locked in long term, and Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek on the team. Shamet’s return fills out the backcourt completely.

Adding Clarkson on top of that group would mean five guards fighting for minutes behind a rotation that is already set. With owner James Dolan pushing the front office to stay under the second apron, there is little room left to carry a guard who would mostly sit.

New York Post insider Stefan Bondy floated a possible reunion last week, noting that despite the mandate to stay under the second apron, a Clarkson return was not completely off the table. That report came before the Shamet deal closed, and the math has only gotten tighter since.

Clarkson’s Shrinking Role Made the Decision Easier

The numbers on the court support the roster math just as much as the cap sheet does. Clarkson posted career lows across the board last season, scoring under nine points per game while logging under eighteen minutes a game.

He was DNP on multiple games in January as Shamet took over a bigger role in coach Mike Brown’s rotation, and his minutes shrank even further once the playoffs started. He barely factored into the Finals as the Knicks closed out the title.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who faced him in the Finals, still rates him among the best reserves in the league.

With Shamet’s spot secured and the backcourt set, Clarkson’s path back to New York keeps getting narrower, and a reunion now looks far less likely than it did just a few weeks ago.