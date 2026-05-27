Knicks Fans React as Donald Trump Controversy Overshadows NBA Finals

Fans of the New York Knicks are not thrilled to learn that U.S. President Donald Trump could be seated courtside when they face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the upcoming NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Trump, a self-proclaimed Knicks fan, is seriously considering a visit to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which is slated for Monday, June 8.

“President Trump is considering making an appearance at the NBA finals next week, a rarity for an American leader, after his hometown New York Knicks clinched a championship spot, according to three people familiar with the matter,” wrote White House correspondents Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Tyler Pager.

Trump similarly attended other high-profile sporting events last year, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, the U.S. Open men’s final and a New York Yankees game.

Donald Trump: A Lifelong Knicks Fan

The Times added that Trump also considered attending Game 5 of the East Finals between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which would have taken place had the latter avoided a sweep and extended the series. However, the Cavs were swept by the red-hot Knicks, just like the Philadelphia 76ers before them.

The report highlighted that Trump remains close friends with James Dolan, the Knicks’ majority owner, and has been a fan of the team for decades.

“Mr. Trump has said in recent weeks that he remains a Knicks fan and has been following the team’s progress,” read the report.

“I really like Jim Dolan a lot, I’m really happy for him and the team,” Trump told WABC-AM’s “TalkRadio 77” recently. “I think it’s great.”

Knicks Fans React to Donald Trump News

Scores of New Yorkers — a majority of whom are registered Democrats — took serious issue with the news of Trump showing up at MSG.

“Donald J. Trump should head over to NASCAR or an MMA fight,” wrote one fan. “The NBA represents diversity, equity, and inclusion — values that reflect America at its best. Republican policies have harmed everyday taxpayers, and the Central Park Five should be honored guests at Madison Square Garden.”

“Don’t let that negative energy in the building,” one fan wrote in a plea to the Knicks.

Some fans poked fun at Trump being caught taking a nap at several public events.

“He’s going to fall asleep.”

Another felt the P.O.T.U.S would be greeted by loud boos from the Knicks faithful.

“He ruins everything he touches! Stay away or hear the loudest boos of all time.”

One fan urged NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani to try and block Trump’s appearance.

“@ZohranKMamdani please do something about this. We don’t want this man anywhere near msg.”

The Knicks won’t have home-court advantage in their first NBA Finals trip since 1999. However, they have more than a puncher’s chance to snap their 53-year NBA title drought this year, as they ride the momentum of their historic 11-game winning streak. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller feels the Knicks should be viewed as favorites against either the Thunder or Spurs.

“Whomever wins this Spurs-OKC series… the Knicks are gonna be favored in the Finals to win it all,” Miller proclaimed on Tuesdasy.