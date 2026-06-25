NBA Insider’s Knicks Prediction Came True to Open Second Round

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst didn’t have to wait long to be proven right.

As the second round of the NBA Draft began Wednesday, the New York Knicks immediately did exactly what the ESPN insider predicted they would.

Just hours after Windhorst suggested Knicks vice president of basketball and strategic planning Brock Aller would find a way to move the No. 31 overall pick, New York opened Day 2 by trading it.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Knicks sent Nos. 31 and 55 to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Nos. 39 and 53, along with a 2029 Sacramento Kings second-round pick. The move gave New York six second-round picks acquired over two days of draft maneuvering, further illustrating the front office’s commitment to accumulating long-term assets.

For a franchise fresh off its first NBA championship since 1973, the move represented another calculated step in a draft strategy centered less on selecting players than maximizing long-term flexibility.

The Rockets used the No. 31 pick to select Ohio State’s all-time scoring leader Bruce Thornton.

Brock Aller Keeps Finding Value

The latest trade continued a remarkable stretch of maneuvering by Aller, one of the NBA’s most respected salary-cap strategists.

After executing four trades in roughly 10 minutes Tuesday night to move completely out of the first round, New York returned Wednesday and immediately reshaped its draft board again.

Rather than selecting a player at No. 31, the Knicks slid back eight spots to No. 39, improved their later selection from No. 55 to No. 53 and acquired an additional second-round pick from Sacramento in 2029.

The transaction gave New York another future asset while preserving flexibility for both the present and the future.

It’s the type of marginal gain that has become synonymous with Aller’s roster-building philosophy.

Knicks Continue Playing the Long Game

The trade also reinforced the Knicks’ broader offseason strategy.

Tuesday’s first-round maneuvering created approximately $3.2 million in additional salary-cap flexibility by moving completely out of the opening round, pushing New York farther below the NBA’s restrictive second apron.

That added breathing room could prove valuable as the defending champions continue working through negotiations with unrestricted free-agent center Mitchell Robinson while attempting to retain as much of their championship core as possible.

Rather than adding guaranteed rookie-scale salaries, the Knicks have prioritized future draft capital, financial flexibility and optionality.

Those priorities remained evident with the very first move of the second round.

Windhorst Saw It Coming

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Windhorst’s comments following Tuesday night’s first round now read almost like a preview of Day 2.

“The Knicks made four trades in 10 minutes,” he said on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast.

ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks quickly pointed out another benefit.

“Yeah,” Marks replied. “And they saved $3 million out of it.”

Windhorst immediately identified the architect.

“And that right there is Brock Aller.”

He then made a prediction that proved accurate almost immediately.

“He has 12 hours to do something with the 31st pick. You watch what happens with the 31st pick.”

The opening trade of the second round proved him right.

Draft Picks Have Become Trade Chips

Most NBA teams enter the draft looking for players who can contribute to their rotation.

The Knicks entered looking for opportunities.

Across two days, New York has transformed a late first-round pick into additional salary-cap room, cash considerations, multiple second-round selections and another future draft asset.

Whether those assets eventually become players, future trades or another blockbuster remains unknown.

What has become increasingly clear, however, is the philosophy guiding the Knicks’ front office.

Under Aller, draft picks aren’t simply selections.

They’re opportunities to create value.

And for a defending champion navigating the NBA’s new financial landscape, that approach may prove just as important as any rookie the Knicks could have selected.