Knicks Earn Glowing Verdict From Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson

The New York Knicks secured their fifth win of the season with a 109-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, November 7.

Speaking to the media after the game, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson praised New York’s roster and how they approach the game.

“They really have solutions,” Atkinson said. “I think they have continuity; three of them played in college. They have great, great chemistry. They’re on a string on both ends; whatever you throw at them, they find a solution. The rebounding thing really gives them an advantage.”

Atkinson continued.

“The last three games we played against them, they go toe-to-toe and they end up beating you on the boards…We’ve gotta find a way to rebound better. Sure, they got size, sure they got rebounders, but they’ve got Tyler Kolek and Jalen Brunson, and they’re going in there and getting rebounds.”

Atkinson’s frustration came after Mike Brown’s Knicks won the rebounding battle 49-40. New York also won on the offensive glass, with 16 of their 49 boards coming off of missed shots, as opposed to 10 of Cleveland’s boards.

In a game where neither team shot well from the perimeter, rebounding was undoubtedly at a premium. The fact that New York took control of the glass undoubtedly provided a platform for them to add their fifth win of the season.

Knicks’ Mike Brown Pleased With Win

On paper, Cleveland is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re not an easy out for any team and have multiple elite-level talents on the roster. As such, it’s understandable that Mike Brown was pleased with the Knicks’ win.

“Ugly game but good win,” Brown said. “…We did enough to get it done in some way, shape, or form. Anytime you can get a win, especially with us starting out 0-3, we’ll take it to see if we can build some positive equity at this point in the season.

Brown continued..

“We did a good job taking care of the ball in the first half. That helps a lot when you’re on the road, trying to take care of the basketball. We got great production off our bench…Our defensive player of the game was Andre Drummond; just a heck of a performance by him.

The Knicks are still finding a rhythm to begin the season. A win over the Cavaliers is proof that they’re starting to get back to their best, even if there’s still a way to go.

Knicks Face The Milwaukee Bucks Next

Next up for the Knicks is the Milwaukee Bucks, who have gone 1-8 in their opening nine games of the season.

As such, Brown’s team must be cautious of a potential trap game. After all, Milwaukee has some talented players on the roster who are capable of putting up points in bunches.

Part of being a championship team is having elite consistency, and that means handling business against rebuilding teams the same way you would against opposing contenders. We’ll see how it all plays out when the two teams face off on Tuesday, November 10.