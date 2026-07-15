Knicks Could Soon Face Inevitable Roster Decision Amid Summer League

The Knicks are still riding high off their first championship in 53 years, and every player on that roster got a ring for it. But a title doesn’t guarantee anyone a spot on next year’s team, and one name keeps popping up in that conversation.

Summer League was supposed to give Pacome Dadiet a real chance to show he belongs. Three years after New York drafted him 25th overall, the picture around his future looks murkier than ever.

Pacome Dadiet’s Modest Numbers Add To Knicks Concerns

Dadiet barely factored into last season’s rotation. He played 29 games, averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in just 4.7 minutes a night, shooting 33.3 percent from the field. Those are third-year numbers that don’t move the needle for a team chasing another title.

His Summer League start in Las Vegas gave fans a flicker of hope. He scored a team-high 20 points on 6 of 16 shooting with seven rebounds in the opener. The follow-up game told a different story, with Dadiet going just 4 of 12 from the floor and 1 of 6 from three.

Now he’s dealing with right foot soreness, which kept him out of Monday’s game against the Pistons. His next shot to play comes Thursday against the Warriors, assuming he’s ready.

The Knicks already picked up his $2.98 million team option for 2026-27. But the $5.4 million option for 2027-28 looks like a much tougher call given how little he’s shown on the floor so far.

Knicks Wing Rotation Leaves Little Room For Dadiet

Even if Dadiet gets healthy, the depth chart isn’t doing him any favors. New York’s backcourt and wing spots are stacked with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride, all locked into real minutes.

Behind that group sits Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Jose Alvarado, three veterans the Knicks trust in a pinch. Mohamed Diawara, a second-round pick, already passed Dadiet on the ladder last season, and Tyler Kolek graduated out of Summer League eligibility.

That leaves rookies Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil pushing for whatever scraps remain. Nickel in particular has turned heads in Vegas, shooting 44.8 percent from three on heavy volume, and on a much cheaper contract than Dadiet.

None of this means the Knicks are ready to just release him. More likely, his salary becomes a trade piece, something New York could use to help bring back a bigger body up front.

With Brunson, Hart, Bridges, Anunoby, McBride, Shamet, Clarkson, and Alvarado all ahead of him, actual playing time may simply not be there for Dadiet.

Dadiet enters year three at a real crossroads. The numbers point to a bench role at best, and the foot injury didn’t help his cause in Vegas. Whether his path forward runs through New York or somewhere else may get decided long before next opener.