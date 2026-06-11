Knicks Fans Defend Mitchell Robinson After Flagrant 1 Against Victor Wembanyama

The NBA Finals have been a physical series, and Game 4 at Madison Square Garden was no different. Coming in, the Knicks were already dealing with Karl-Anthony Towns in early foul trouble and a Spurs team that had just stolen Game 3 in New York.

Things got worse in the first quarter. Mitchell Robinson caught Victor Wembanyama with a forearm to the chin and was slapped with a flagrant foul, pushing San Antonio’s lead even further. The call set NBA Twitter on fire, and not entirely against Robinson.

NBA Twitter Explodes Over Mitchell Robinson Flagrant Victor on Wembanyama

A big reason for that was what happened in Game 3. The league had reviewed Wembanyama’s shove on Jalen Brunson, admitted it was a foul, and still chose not to upgrade it. That decision was still fresh in people’s minds when Robinson’s flagrant got called.

One fan defending the moment wrote: “I’m okay with Mitchell Robinson picking up the flagrant and laying down the law…he deserved the flagrant, and Wemby deserved the flagrant 2 in game 3.”

Another went further: “Wemby deserved that for his shit.”

A third put it plainly: “Wemby deserved that shit. Robinson should’ve did that shit harder.”

One fan shared: “They gone call that a flagrant on Robinson. But fuck that Wemby deserved it. I wish he would’ve put more force into it. They let Wemby get away with whatever.”

A fan acknowledged the call but kept the context alive: “Now that’s absolutely a flagrant by Mitch Rob no doubt… Wemby deserved multiple last game !!!! Just absolutely disgusting whistle…”

One fan broke down the physical side of things: “hes getting bodied by the knicks big men, he used all his might to try and move Mitchell robinson and he couldn’t lmao. Now hes a tough guy for bullying guards.”

A fan calling for clean play said: “Beat us straight up, none of this golden boy shit.”

And one fan tried to bring some perspective: “Common sense knows Wemby deserved a flagrant but the league will always protect the next big thing. Time to move on Knicks fans.”

What Is at Stake for Both Teams in Game 4

Robinson came into this series already walking a tighter line than most. He returned from finger surgery just before the Finals, and the Game 2 technical, which the league later rescinded, was a reminder of how little margin he has. A flagrant foul point now changes that math again.

For Wembanyama, the stakes are just as real. He is already sitting at two flagrant foul points from his elbow on Naz Reid in the second round. One more flagrant and he hits the automatic suspension threshold, which is the last thing San Antonio needs with a Finals still very much in play.

The Knicks are up 2-1 and a win tonight puts them one game away from a championship.

Both teams know what is on the line. Every foul, every exchange between these two bigs, carries more weight than it normally would at this stage of the season.