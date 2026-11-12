Knicks Fans Told to ‘Glorify’ Struggling Mikal Bridges

The New York Knicks need more offense from Mikal Bridges, but Tim Legler believes there is something about the veteran that deserves more appreciation. Even while acknowledging his struggles, Legler pointed to a quality that can get overlooked when the conversation becomes about scoring. Bridges keeps showing up.

During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Legler shifted the discussion toward availability. He did not pretend Bridges was playing well offensively. Instead, he argued that players willing to take the floor every night deserve more recognition for that commitment.

“Mikal Bridges, even though he’s struggling mightily offensively, he has done it how many years in a row playing 82 games?” Legler said. “We don’t glorify that enough.”

Tim Legler Wants More Credit for Availability

That is a fair point, even for Knicks fans frustrated with Bridges’ production. Being available gives a team options and allows coaches to work through problems with a lineup. It also means facing those problems on the court rather than watching teammates handle them.

“We don’t talk about those guys enough that play every night,” Legler said. “Those guys deserve more credit because everybody’s dealing with stuff.”

Legler also contrasted that approach with what he sees as the current standard around taking nights off. His argument was that consistently playing carries value when players have opportunities to rest. That does not mean every absence is avoidable or that injured players should ignore medical advice.

Bridges’ durability is established. His consecutive regular-season appearances reached 638 at the end of the 2025-26 season, a milestone documented by the NBA. That figure belongs to last season’s finish and should not be mistaken for his current total. Still, it’s a telling stat that shows his Iron Man achievement to the fullest.

Knicks Know That Mikal Bridges Still Has Work to Do

For New York, appreciation and accountability can exist together. Fans can respect Bridges for making himself available while still expecting him to contribute more offensively. Legler acknowledged the scoring struggles before making his point, so his comments should not be read as dismissing those concerns.

The challenge for Bridges is giving that availability more impact. Showing up creates the opportunity to help, but the Knicks need productive minutes from a player with his responsibilities. A stronger offensive rhythm would give fans something else to discuss beyond his willingness to play.

Still, there is something worth recognizing about competing through a difficult stretch. Struggling players do not always get to work through mistakes without hearing about them. Bridges continues taking the floor with those expectations attached.

Legler’s message gives Knicks fans another part of the picture to consider. The offense needs to improve, and nobody has to ignore that. But a player who keeps answering the bell deserves some credit, too.