Knicks Fans Have Reason to Worry After Josh Hart’s Latest Injury Revelation

Josh Hart has never been the type to sit out over pain. He built his reputation in New York doing the dirty work, diving for loose balls and playing bigger than his frame suggests he should.

That mentality carried the Knicks all the way to a championship, but it also means Hart has quietly been playing through a problem that goes well beyond a sore finger.

Josh Hart Reveals He Has No Plans to Fix His Injured Finger

Hart hurt the ring finger on his shooting hand during New York’s 2025 playoff run. He had surgery that summer, only to reinjure it before training camp, and doctors later told him the damage was not limited to one finger. Nerve issues had spread into his middle and pinky fingers too, causing tingling and numbness that followed him off the court and into everyday tasks.

Doctors recommended a surgery that would have cost him two to three months. Hart chose to wait. Speaking with Posting and Toasting, he was asked directly if he had any plans to finally fix it, and he made his stance clear.

“No, I’ll let it go,” Hart said. “At the end of my career, when I’m done hooping, I’ll probably have to get a joint replacement in it, but for now it’s fine.”

That is a lot of risk to carry into a new season, especially with a title now on his resume and expectations even higher.

What This Means for Hart and the Knicks Going Forward

Nerve damage does not resolve itself the longer it goes untreated. Hart has already admitted the feeling has not fully returned to his hand, and yet he barely let any of it show.

Through the Knicks’ 2026 title run, Hart averaged close to 10.5 points, nearly 12 rebounds and better than four assists a night, doing damage in ways a box score barely captures while quietly managing a hand that was not fully working.

Knicks fans have watched Hart play hurt plenty of times already, and it has usually worked out. This time carries more weight, since the injury is not going anywhere and the decision to leave it alone is entirely his.

New York will lean on him just as hard this season, splint and all. Hart has made his choice, and the Knicks are simply hoping his hand keeps holding up its end of the deal.