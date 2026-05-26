Knicks’ Historic Sweep Has Brian Windhorst Dropping a Truth That Has Everyone Talking

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after completing a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. New York closed out the series with a 130-93 victory in Game 4 on Monday, extending its playoff winning streak to 11 games.

The Knicks have dominated throughout the postseason. They eliminated the Atlanta Hawks, swept the Philadelphia 76ers, and then overwhelmed Cleveland in the conference finals. New York’s +262 point differential across its last 11 games is the largest in NBA history over that span, including both the regular season and playoffs.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst pointed to the Knicks’ physical style and consistent dominance after the Game 4 win in Cleveland.

Brian Windhorst Says New York Knicks “Have Broken Their Opposition”

Speaking after the Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference title, Windhorst said New York’s playoff success has gone beyond simply winning close games.

“The Knicks have broken their opposition,” Windhorst said. “No matter what you want to say about the quality of the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are not winning these games in the end of the fourth quarter on a buzzer at the buzzer beater.”

Windhorst added, “They’re pounding these teams into submission. That’s what happened last night, and it was a coronation for thousands of Knicks fans who came here to Cleveland.”

The numbers support that claim. New York became the first team in NBA history to win three closeout games by at least 20 points in the same postseason.

The Knicks closed out Atlanta with a 51-point win, eliminated Philadelphia by 30 points and finished off Cleveland by 37 points.

Against the Cavaliers, New York built a 29-point first-half lead and led by as many as 45 points in the second half. The Knicks shot 44.2% from 3-point range and held Cleveland’s supporting cast to just 6-for-34 shooting from deep.

Coach Mike Brown credited the team’s commitment to its game plan.

“I give our guys a lot of credit for sticking to the game plan and really trying to push the pace because that’s what we wanted to do coming into this series,” Brown said.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson also acknowledged New York’s level of play after the sweep.

“They’re playing great basketball,” Atkinson said. “You just gotta give ’em credit. They’re on a heater. They’re in a groove.”

Jalen Brunson Leads New York Knicks Into First NBA Finals Since 1999

Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP after averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 assists during the series against Cleveland.

Although Brunson scored only 15 points in Game 4, Brown said his impact remained central to New York’s offense.

“He created a lot of double-teams and we had a lot of guys get great looks because of the havoc that he caused out on the floor,” Brown said.

The Knicks received contributions throughout the roster during the series. Landry Shamet scored 16 points off the bench in Game 4, while Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby continued to anchor New York on both ends of the floor.

After the win, Hart reflected on the journey that reunited him, Brunson, and Bridges in New York after their Villanova championship runs.

“It’s something that is surreal,” Hart said. “Whenever you’re in college and in that locker room, you know the goal is the NBA. You know the percent chance of you all being on the same team is slim, if not none.”

Hart added, “We already share a bond and brotherhood for life, and this is just another step.”

The Knicks’ run also comes after major organizational changes over the last year. Team president Leon Rose rebuilt the roster around Brunson, while owner James Dolan publicly stated in January that reaching the NBA Finals was the expectation.

“Yeah, we want to get to the finals and we should win the finals,” Dolan said during a January radio interview on WFAN.

At the time, New York was struggling through one of its worst stretches of the season. Four months later, the Knicks are four wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.

New York will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals beginning June 3.