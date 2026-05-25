Knicks Finals Tickets And Prices Take Stunning Turn Title Series Looms Closer

The New York Knicks, especially in the 2026 Playoffs, are the hottest ticket in town, and just one win away from the NBA Finals, fans are already preparing for what would be the team’s biggest series of the century.

The Knicks are still playing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but heading into Game 4 on Monday night with a three-game lead, they are just a successful 48 minutes away from the Finals.

With that, New York fans are ready to shell out for their biggest series in the past 27 years, and that is reflected in Knicks Finals ticket prices, which are already setting records, despite their trip to the Finals still not yet set in stone.

Knicks Finals Ticket Prices Are Extreme

Knicks tickets are known to be expensive, with New York fans paying more to watch their team in Madison Square Garden than any other franchise in the NBA.

But now, just one game away from their first Finals appearance since 1999, ticket reselling companies are ready to offer extreme prices for the championship series, and fans appear willing to pay whatever it takes to potentially watch the Knicks win their first title since 1973.

Regardless of who wins in the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder series, if the Knicks advance past the Cavs to the Finals, they would start the series on the road, meaning Game 3 would be the first to be played in Madison Square Garden.

With that, tickets have already been on presale for that game, and according to a new report, a fan has already paid $280,000 for court-side seats in Game 3.

“The first two courtside seats have sold for the first Knicks Finals home game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years. Someone purchased TWO seats on StubHub for…. $279,804! I have confirmed the sale,” Darren Rovell wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, according to Steve Popper, who covers the Knicks, there are tickets on sale for Game 3 that would cost more than a house in Oklahoma City, listed at nearly $600,000 on StubHub.

For context, you can buy this home in OKC for less than those Game 3 Madison Square Garden NBA Finals tickets. https://t.co/kxNpK5nJfE https://t.co/an591t78Hy — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 24, 2026

On the low side, prices from other ticket reselling companies for Knicks Finals tickets is expected to exceed $1,000, and could easily reach the five-figure mark in the upper bowl, let alone the massive six-figure mark for court-side and other seats near the benches.

New York fans aren’t new to the extreme prices it takes to watch their team in Madison Square Garden, but with one more win over the Cavaliers, residents of the City should be ready to shell out to have the chance to watch the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Knicks Finals Tickets In 1999 Vs 2026

Writing for Bleacher Report, Scott Polacek discussed the differences between what the 2026 Knicks Finals tickets are looking to sell for, compared to what they were going for back in 1999, the last time the team was four wins away from a championship.

While it’s not the same $280k price that has been confirmed, Knicks Finals tickets in 1999 were going for the high-price of $2,500 according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

“Sure Knicks tickets are expensive but they’ve always been hard to get for the Finals. The last time the Knicks made it to the Finals in 1999, Muhammad Ali barely got a pair. Courtside seats went for $2,500 in 1999,” he wrote in a post on X.

That’s more than a 100x jump in ticket prices, but as Polacek wrote, the Knicks and Madison Square Garden have always been the hottest show in town, and their fanbase continues to prove that with every home game.

“There is no denying the atmosphere at the Garden, especially at this time of year. It’s just going to cost a significant amount of money for anyone who wants to experience it,” he said.

Again, the Knicks need to close out their series against the Cavaliers for any of these Finals tickets to be real and hold any value. They are currently up 3-0 over Cleveland, and would have to give up that lead in historically bad fashion for anything to change. Still, the team, and fans, can’t count their chickens until they hatch, and paying any amount of money for a Finals series that isn’t yet set could be just another jinx that leaves New York with another title-less season.

Play

However, the Knicks can punch their ticket to the Finals in Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday night, in what would be their first appearance in the championship series since 1999, and will likely be the most expensive series, at least for the games in New York, in NBA history.