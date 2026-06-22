Knicks’ First Offseason Move Sends Clear Message About Young Forward

The New York Knicks have made their first move of the offseason, and it reflects their growing belief in one of the youngest members of their championship roster.

Restricted free agent Mohamed Diawara has agreed to a multiyear contract to return to New York, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday. The deal is expected to be worth more than $10 million, though the exact terms have not yet been disclosed.

Diawara, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, spent his rookie season on a standard contract and emerged as an increasingly trusted reserve for a Knicks team that captured its first NBA championship in 53 years.

While the agreement may not generate the same attention as New York’s looming decisions involving center Mitchell Robinson and veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet, it represents a meaningful investment in one of the organization’s most intriguing developmental pieces.

It could also prove to be one of the offseason’s better values.

Diawara’s Growth Convinced Knicks He Was Worth Keeping

Diawara’s traditional statistics hardly tell the full story.

The 21-year-old forward averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes across 69 regular-season games, including seven starts.

But his production scaled impressively whenever his role expanded.

On a per-36-minute basis, Diawara averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.7 made three-pointers, highlighting the versatility and offensive potential that increasingly caught the Knicks’ attention.

Whenever injuries struck New York’s frontcourt, Diawara provided energy, defensive switchability and floor spacing while displaying a maturity beyond his years.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported Monday that the Knicks “were always going to bring Diawara back after the development he showed as a regular rotation player for a few months,” adding that several teams around the league also expressed interest in the young forward.

That outside interest likely accelerated New York’s timeline.

Knicks Moved Quickly While Maintaining Financial Flexibility

SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that Diawara was expected to receive “significant interest” from other teams as a restricted free agent.

According to Begley, Diawara felt welcomed by the organization from his first day in New York and quickly became comfortable with both his teammates and the franchise’s culture, giving the Knicks an advantage even if rival offers emerged.

The contract’s reported value also suggests New York found a creative way to reward one of its young contributors without compromising long-term flexibility.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that a four-year deal using those Non-Bird rights could be worth approximately $11.7 million, beginning at around $2.6 million annually.

“Only other way to get above $10M total would be to sign him for two years via the non-taxpayer MLE and stay below the second apron,” Katz added.

In other words, the Knicks may have secured Diawara on a contract that is both affordable and team-friendly while remaining below the NBA’s punitive second apron.

NYK Continue Investing in Youth Around Championship Core

The agreement is unlikely to significantly alter New York’s cap sheet as the organization navigates several important decisions this summer.

The Knicks still must determine their plans regarding Robinson, Shamet and other roster spots as they attempt to defend their championship.

Retaining Diawara, however, accomplishes two important objectives.

It preserves continuity and keeps one of the roster’s most promising young players in-house.

Diawara’s combination of size, athleticism and defensive versatility fits the identity New York has spent years constructing. At just 21 years old, he also gives the Knicks something every contender covets: a young, cost-controlled player whose underlying numbers suggest there may be considerably more production ahead.

The franchise’s biggest offseason moves may still be coming.

Its first one, however, was straightforward.

The Knicks saw enough in Mohamed Diawara’s rookie season to conclude that his future belongs in New York and they moved quickly to make sure it stays that way.