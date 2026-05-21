Knicks Fans Will Want To Check Out Wild Kylie Jenner Trend Ahead of Game 2 Vs Cavs

The Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals. And as we all witnessed, a fresh off a jaw-dropping 22-point comeback win over Cleveland in Game 1.

However, even though Jalen Brunson is putting in a lot of effort on the court, a recent study indicates that the celebs sitting courtside could be having a greater impact than anyone thought.

Research from Casino.org US analyzed over 280 reported celebrity appearances at games involving the four remaining playoff teams, tracking wins, losses, points scored, and winning margins across playoff and regular season games.

The findings around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the kind of numbers Knicks fans will want to screenshot.

What the Kylie and Timothee Numbers Actually Say

Kylie has been tracked at six Knicks games in the study. According to analysis by JJ Lee for Casino.org US, the team went 5-1 in those outings, winning by an average of 13.5 points. New York also scored 8.2 more points per game with her in the building compared to other games tracked.

Timothée, a lifelong Knicks fan who has been showing up at MSG since his teens, actually pushes the numbers even higher. The Knicks averaged 117.4 points in games he attended. His record sits at 7-5.

When both show up together, the record holds at 5-1 with that same 13.5-point winning margin.

The two were most recently seen together for Game 2 of the second round against the 76ers, with the Knicks picking up the win. Based on their combined attendance history, the Casino.org model projects New York to score around 116 points if both attend a game in this series.

Spike Lee Courtside and the Omens Knicks Fans Should Watch

The celebrity angle goes deeper than just the couple. Spike Lee, the most familiar face in the MSG courtside seats, carries a 13-6 record across all Knicks games tracked, winning by 8.3 points on average.

The best number in the whole study, though, is what happens when all three sit together. In games where Kylie, Timothée, and Spike Lee were all courtside, the Knicks went a perfect 5-0, winning by nearly 20 points per game.

That is the celebrity row combination every Knicks fan should be hoping for the rest of this series.

On the flip side, Jon Stewart and Suni Lee are flagged as bad omens, both going 0-2 in Knicks games tracked.

Cleveland has its own courtside support in Myles Garrett, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and KC Concepcion, who combine for a 4-0 record.

How the Knicks Are Playing Right Now

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York team came into these conference finals games with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses. They were on a winning streak of seven matches after the successful sweep against the 76ers where New York outscored Philly by 89 points. On the other hand, Cleveland was quite exhausted after back-to-back seven-game series.

The first game was a perfect example of why rest is so important. The Knicks were behind by 22 points in the fourth quarter. They then went full court press, forced the Cavaliers to make seven turnovers, and scored 47 points to Cleveland’s 14 to win 115-104 in overtime.

Brunson scored 38 points, Bridges netted 18 and Anunoby seemed to be quite fit as he scored 13 after coming back to the starting lineup.

The second game will be held at Madison Square Garden tonight, and the Knicks will have the home-court advantage.

If Kylie and Timothee are in their seats again this time, then that is just one more reason that history is going to be on New York’s side, going by the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌past.