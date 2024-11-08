Knicks Floated as Fit for Rising 19-Points-Per-Game Guard

The New York Knicks are 3-4 to start the new NBA season. Tom Thibodeau’s team was revamped over the summer. The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to strengthen their roster.

However, those new additions are yet to pay dividends. The new-look roster is still figuring out how to get the best out of each other. There’s also a concern that New York’s bench is lacking the depth it needs for a deep postseason run.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently released a list of ‘dream trade targets’ for each NBA team. He listed Coby White as the ideal addition for New York.

“A rotation thinned by injuries to Mitchell Robinson, the consolidation trade for Karl-Anthony Towns and the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency has only added weight to the burden Jalen Brunson carries every night,” Hughes wrote. “Anyone who can take some of the pressure off, particularly as a reserve next to Deuce McBride, would be welcome…White is a quality starter who’d immediately rate as the second-best playmaker on the Knicks…Robinson’s salary and every last shred of draft equity in the Knicks’ war chest might be enough to get a deal done.”

White enjoyed a breakout season for the Bulls during their 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shootign 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range. He’s started this season with similar production, too, proving his developmental leap could be sustainable.

The Knicks Have Enough Guard Depth

Miles McBride has proven to be a viable bench guard for the Knicks. To begin this season, he’s averaging 11.4 points, 3 assists and 2.1 rebounds off the bench. At 24 years old, he will continue to improve, especially if given a consistent role in Thibodeau’s rotation.

Adding White would undoubtedly impact the amount of playing time McBride would receive. The Chicago Bulls guard is further along in his development, and as such, would likely slot into the Knicks sixth man role. However, New York has more pressing issues than adding another guard, especially as its wing depth is rather thin and could become a concern.

Tyler Kolek is also on New York’s roster. The rookie ball-handler has already shown potential averaging four points per game over his first five appearance. With both Kolek and Pacome Dadiet, the Knicks have enough guard talent to sustain their season.

Mikal Bridges Role is Under Question

Since making the move from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer, Mikal Bridges has slotted into a key role for Thibodeau. While Bridge’s isn’t a primary option on offense, he is one of the most important point-of-attack defenders on the team. Furthermore, he’s New York’s workhorse, leading the team in minutes per game and three-point attempts.

Bill Simmons’ isn’t convinced, though. During a recent episode of his “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the veteran NBA analyst questioned New York’s logic in acquiring Bridges.

“What was the point of the Bridges trade?,” Simmons said.’ “For what they gave up for him. For how little they use him. It’s kind of shocking…They could have just done the Towns thing,” Simmons continued. “They could have kept everything else they had and waited. But they went all in…I thought they would use Bridges as more than this complimentary player…He just seems so irrelevant for them sometimes.”

Play

Bridges will become an essential member of the Knicks rotation. He will likely fulfil a similar role to what Jrue Holiday does for the Boston Celtics, where he scales his production based on team needs.

Still, if the Knicks are going to look around for roster improvements, they would be better served focusing on the wing. They have enough talent at the guard position, even if White is an enticing prospect.