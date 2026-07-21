Knicks Floated As Landing Spot For G-League Standout Big Man

The New York Knicks‘ search for a third-string big man is yet to reach a conclusion. The franchise has missed out on both Jonas Valanciunas and Moussa Cisse in recent weeks.

According to Jovan Alford of Knicks on SI, Oscar Tshiebwe could be a potential solution for the franchise. Tshiebwe is currently a free agent and could make sense for New York on a cost-controlled two-way contract.

“If the Knicks want to go outside the box at the third center spot, taking a flier on Oscar Tshiebwe on a two-way deal might not be a bad idea,” Alford wrote. “…In 12 regular-season G League games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Tshiebwe recorded 13.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. Then with the Jazz, he averaged 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game (27 games/six starts).”

Tshiebwe could be the ideal third-string big for the Knicks. He would spend most of his time in the G-League, so he wouldn’t be wasted at the end of the bench, and he would bring energy and hustle when given the opportunity at the NBA level.

New York may need to get creative to round out their current center rotation. Therefore, they could be tempted to take a closer look at Tshiebwe and what he brings to the table.

Nick Richards Is Likely New York’s Primary Target

Despite Tshiebwe’s logical fit within the Knicks roster, Nick Richards is the most likely big man target. Richards is currently a free agent. His options around the league are starting to dry up. As such, Richards could be tempted into taking a one-year deal to provide depth in New York.

“Richards has some limitations on the defense and doesn’t offer much physicality, but he has a solid offensive game, which is all you can ask for,” Alford also wrote. “In 48 games this past season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game.”

Alford continued.

“Despite playing in fewer games last season, Richards’ numbers are in the same tier as Mitchell Robinson, who averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (60 games, 16 starts). Robinson is better on the glass than Richards, but the free-agent center is the much better free-throw shooter at 64.4%, compared to Robinson’s 40.8%. Since we’re in the latter stages of free agency, the Knicks should be able to get Richards on a minimum deal.”

Knicks Could Stand Pat

When the Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson this summer, they quickly pivoted by signing Andre Drummond. Mike Brown has two high-level bigs at his disposal. Therefore, the Knicks front office could choose to bide their time.

There’s no rush to bring in a third-stringer right now. The Knicks could wait until the season starts, or even until the February trade deadline. A lot could depend on Richards’ willingness to accept a depth role.

Nevertheless, New York will eventually replace Ariel Hukporti. The question is whether that replacement will come before the new season, or at some point during it. Truthfully, there’s no right or wrong answer there.