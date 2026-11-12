Knicks Quietly Add Former No. 8 Pick After Stunning NBA Fall

Two years ago, Rob Dillingham was one of the most coveted young guards in basketball. Now, the former lottery pick is trying to revive his NBA career in the G League.

Dillingham is signing with the Westchester Knicks, New York’s NBA G League affiliate, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The move gives the New York Knicks a chance to evaluate a 21-year-old guard whose professional career has taken several unexpected turns since Minnesota invested heavily in acquiring him during the 2024 NBA draft.

It also offers Dillingham something he has struggled to find in the NBA: an opportunity to play consistent minutes and establish himself.

The signing does not place him on New York’s NBA roster. However, it brings an intriguing young prospect into the franchise’s developmental system.

Rob Dillingham Gets Fresh Start in G League

Dillingham entered the NBA with considerable expectations after a standout freshman season at Kentucky.

The San Antonio Spurs selected him eighth overall in the 2024 draft before sending his rights to Minnesota in exchange for future draft assets.

The Timberwolves surrendered a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2030 to acquire the explosive scoring guard.

At Kentucky, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.4% from the 3-point range.

His quickness, ballhandling and ability to create his own shot made him one of the draft’s most exciting offensive prospects.

Finding a regular role in Minnesota proved considerably more difficult.

Dillingham averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 assists in 49 games during his rookie season, playing just 10.5 minutes per contest.

His opportunities remained limited the following season before Minnesota traded him to Chicago in February 2026.

The change of scenery produced encouraging results.

Dillingham averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30 appearances with the Bulls, receiving 21.5 minutes per game.

He shot 42.8% from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, converting just 30% of his attempts.

Despite the improvement, his stay in Chicago was brief.

Former Lottery Pick Seeks NBA Comeback Through Westchester Knicks

The Bulls traded Dillingham to Charlotte in September as part of a deal involving veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

His stint with the Hornets lasted only days.

Charlotte waived Dillingham on Sept. 28, leaving the former top-10 pick without an NBA team before the start of his third professional season.

His arrival in Westchester offers another opportunity to demonstrate the scoring ability that once made him a highly regarded prospect.

The G League provides a setting where Dillingham can receive more offensive responsibility and work on the decision-making, shooting consistency and defense required to earn another NBA opportunity.

For Westchester, the addition brings another talented young guard into a developmental program that reached the G League Finals last season.

The roster already includes New York two-way players Jaden Akins, Dalton Knecht and Tyler Nickel.

Dillingham’s presence could give Westchester another shot creator as it begins its 2026-27 campaign.

There is no indication that New York has committed an NBA roster spot to Dillingham.

Still, his arrival presents an intriguing opportunity for both sides.

For the Knicks, it is a chance to evaluate a former lottery pick without making an immediate NBA roster commitment.

For Dillingham, it is an opportunity to rebuild a career that looked considerably different on draft night just two years ago.