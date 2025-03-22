Knicks’ Former Lottery Pick Signs With Warriors Amid Playoff Push

In 2018, the New York Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the ninth pick in the NBA Draft. Knox went on to play three and a half seasons with the Knicks. He was ultimately traded to the Atlanta Hawks in return for Cam Reddish.

Since leaving New York, Knox has become somewhat of a journeyman. Stops with the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have followed. Over the past few weeks, Knox has been in the Bay Area, operating on two 10-day contracts.

On Saturday, March 22, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Knox had signed with the Warriors for the remainder of the season.

“The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “The former No. 9 pick averaged 4 points and 7 minutes over 7 games for the Warriors in February and March.”

Knox will fill a deep bench role for the Warriors. And while he’s still not made good on the potential that saw the Knicks draft him in the lottery, New York’s fanbase will likely be pleased to see a former draft pick finding ways to stick in the league.

Josh Hart Questions Knicks Effort

On Thursday, March 20, the Knicks dropped their third game in their last four outings. A 115-98 humble to the Charlotte Hornets showcased the offensive struggle Tom Thibodeau’s team is experiencing.

During his postgame news conference, Josh Hart questioned his team’s effort levels. The veteran forward noted how the Knicks’ recent slide is embarrassing.

“The way we’re losing games is embarrassing,” Hart said. “We’re not doing what it takes, we’re not doing the extra effort, we’re not giving energy. And we’re crying to refs…We can be more aggressive defensively on the ball. We can be more assertive offensively. Not being stagnant, communicating better. I think we got outrebounded by 14 today. A lot of that is effort. None of that takes talent. None of that is schemes and those kinds of things.”

The Knicks currently sit third in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games ahead of the Indiana Pacers. As things stand, Thibodeau’s team will face the Pistons in the opening round of the playoffs.

Knicks Could Struggle Against Pistons

According to former Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem, the Knicks could suffer a humbling postseason defeat at the hands of the Pistons.

While Haslem’s comments are fair, it’s unlikely Detroit can overcome the Knicks in a seven-game series. Perhaps in the coming years, as the Pistons gain experience and grow via internal development, they can be a problem. But, for right now, assuming Jalen Brunson is healthy, the Knicks should be favorites to make it into the second round of the playoffs. Whether they can push for an Eastern Conference finals spot will remain to be seen.