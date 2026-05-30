Knicks Forward Replies to Explicit Message on Thunder-Spurs Winner Prediction

Jeremy Sochan, who joined the New York Knicks in February 2026 after his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, found himself at the center of an online trolling and handled it with signature class.

As the Knicks await their NBA Finals opponent, Sochan’s light-hearted clapback at a hostile fan quickly went viral, drawing widespread praise on NBA Twitter.

The Post That Started It All for Knicks’ Jeremy Sochan

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are going in for a nail-biting Western Conference Finals Game 7.

Sochan went on social media to talk up about the game. He ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wrote:

“Big day today!? 👀”

A fan account responded to Sochan’s hype post with a brutal personal attack, writing:

“Ni** you the last ni**a that deserves a ring. OKC winning today and you losing in the finals and you staying ringless for the rest of your career (which won’t be very long).”

Rather than firing back with anger, Sochan kept it breezy and disarming, replying:

“Damnnn, who P*ssed in your Cheerios? 😂 Have a good day brother 😘”

Damnnn, who P*ssed in your Cheerios? 😂 Have a good day brother 😘 https://t.co/QrEBAyDHk9 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 30, 2026

The Bigger Picture: Knicks Are Finals Bound

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ troll’s irony on the prediction is almost too obvious. The New York Knicks, who have just swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, infact, they made history by becoming only the fifth team to win eleven consecutive playoff games in NBA.

Sochan, who was acquired by the Knicks on a minimum contract after being released by the Spurs in February, has been involved in one of the greatest playoff runs ever.

The Knicks’ Finals opponent will be decided by the very Game 7 the troll was referring to.

After being released by the Spurs, Sochan chose the Knicks over nine other interested teams, citing the opportunity to compete at the highest level. The 6-foot-8 forward brings versatility and defensive energy off the bench, qualities that have fit seamlessly into Mike Brown’s system.

Thunder-Spurs Game 7

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Western Conference Finals Game 7 showdown of the playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs is literally a history-making game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have been the most powerful team throughout the entire postseason; on the other hand, the Spurs have been fighting hard to win the series against all the predictions.

The winner of tonight’s match will be the one having the right to challenge Sochan and the Knicks on the biggest stage – the NBA Finals. The East is watching. New York is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌waiting.