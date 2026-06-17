Knicks Get Good News Amid Plans to Retain Championship Bench

The New York Knicks are trending towards becoming a second-apron team next year, unless they decide to let Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet walk.

However, crossing the luxury tax threshold does not limit their ability to retain key free agents, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“First of all, there’s a misnomer that you can’t retain your players if you’re a second-apron team,” Marks said, while adding that the apron rules curtail a team’s ability to make specific trades, signing buyout players and using its MLE, among other restrictions.

The Knicks could have the largest payroll in NBA history if they retain all their free agents. While Robinson — one of the league’s best rim protectors — is expected to command a $15-$20M salary, Landry Shamet — the unsung hero of New York’s title win — is projected to receive offers in the $10-12M range. Furthermore, free agents Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan have expressed their desire to stay in New York, while Jose Alvarado holds a $4.5M player option for next season.

Can Knicks Bring Back Championship Bench?

Marks highlighted that the Knicks own the early Bird Rights for Shamet, and the Bird Rights for Robinson and Alvarado, allowing them to go over the apron and keep their bench intact.

“Jordan Clarkson is a little tricky, though,” Marks added. “He signed a one-year deal with non-Bird Rights. The max they can sign him for is $4.7M, 120% above the vet. min extension.”

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‘Welcome to Second Apron’

The Knicks also have to deal with the restricted free agency of young players like Ariel Hukporti and Mohamed Diawara, and take a call on the two-way deals of Dillon Jones, Trey Jemison and Kevin McCullar Jr. It’ll be easier to retain Hukporti with a qualifying offer, but the Knicks could struggle to keep Diawara, as they don’t have the full bird rights of the second-year big.

“If a team offers Diawara a three-year, $30M offer sheet, the Knicks will have to wave him goodbye,” Marks informed.

Marks expects the Knicks — who own the No. 23, 31 and 55 picks in the NBA Draft — to let some of their two-way players walk to create roster spots for their upcoming draft picks.

“All in all, welcome to the second apron,” Marks told the Knicks.

“However, you can go to the second apron when you’ve won a championship, with your starting five back, and have the ability to retain your free agents — whcih New York does.”

Knicks Free Agency: Top Priority

The Knicks are prioritizing Mitchell Robinson over their other free agents, per multiple insiders.

“Mitchell Robinson, he is an unrestricted free agent in two weeks here, and the Knicks are going to definitely try to keep him,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said earlier this week.

“[The Knicks] are about $8 million under the luxury tax line. They know they’re going over the luxury tax. They intend to make Mitchell an offer that will keep him.

“He might have some outside interest, but they’re going to make him a priority.”

Per insider Jake Fischer, the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are among teams interested in prying Robinson away from the Knicks.

Over the last few years, championship-winning squads like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have been forced to sacrifice key bench depth due to financial constraints (or unwillingness to be in the second apron). Will the Knicks buck the trend?