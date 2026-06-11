Knicks Just Tore Up the History Books: Where Game 4 Miracle Ranks All-Time in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks trailed by 29 points early in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, and yet pulled off a 107-106 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

As was well documented during the game, the Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. However, it’s worth noting that their win was also the second-largest win in postseason history — behind only the LA Clippers‘ 31-point comeback win against the Golden State Warriors int he first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Furthermore, only two other teams — the 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder and 1989 Los Angeles Lakers — had ever pulled off a 29-point comeback in the postseason.

Knicks Game 4 Miracle

Here’s the full list of the largest comebacks in NBA Finals history. Amazingly, this year’s “Comeback Kings” Knicks — who also erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit in Game 1 of the East Finals against the Cavaliers — feature twice in the top-10.

2026 NBA Finals Game 4: Knicks def. Spurs after trailing by 29 points 2008 NBA Finals Game 4: Celtics def. Lakers after trailing by 24 points 1995 NBA Finals Game 1: Rockets def. Magic after trailing by 20 points 2011 NBA Finals Game 2: Mavericks def. Heat after trailing by 15 points 2011 NBA Finals Game 2: Mavericks def. Heat after trailing by 15 points 2026 NBA Finals Game 1: Knicks def. Spurs after trailing by 14 points 2012 NBA Finals Game 1: Thunder def. Heat after trailing by 13 points 2006 NBA Finals Game 3: Heat def. Mavericks after trailing by 13 points 1992 NBA Finals Game 6: Bulls def. Trail Blazers after trailing by 13 points 2024 NBA Finals Game 3: Celtics def. Mavericks after trailing by 13 points

Knicks Never Stopped ‘Believing’

After their miraculous win, Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said he and his teammates never stopped “believing” even after they went down 29 points in the third quarter, but felt like they were going to win when they cut down the lead to 15 early in the fourth.

Brunson revealed that his father, Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson, had some reassuring words when they were within striking distance.

“When they got down to like 15, I was looking at pops, and he said, ‘We’re winning this game,’” Brunson revealed on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.” “I was like, ‘Alright.’”

OG Anunoby — arguably the MVP of Game 4 — echoed Brunson’s sentiments.

“We know it’s a game of runs,” said Anunoby, via ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill.

“We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind. Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated. Just staying with it, cut down to 18, cut it down to six, push it through. It’s a 48-minute game, just play ’til the end.”

Besides finishing with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Anunoby made the two crucial plays in the clutch that sealed the win — including a block on De’Aaron Fox with 11.1 seconds left and then the tip in shot with 2.1 seconds left.

The sequence will likely go down in NBA lore, joining LeBron James‘ block on Andre Iguodala, Ray Allen’s baseline Game 6 three and Magic Johnson’s “junior” sky hook, among other unforgettable NBA Finals moments.

Knicks can close out the Spurs on Saturday and capture their first NBA title since 1973.