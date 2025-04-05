Knicks Get Good News Ahead of Facing Phoenix Suns

Jalen Brunson will return to the New York Knicks rotation for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 6, as reported by Chris Haynes.

Brunson has missed the Knicks’ last 15 games. He suffered an ankle sprain during New York’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.

“New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) will make his return Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last 15 games, league sources tell me,” Haynes posted on X.

Since losing Brunson, the Knicks are 8-7, having struggled to generate consistent offense, especially during the clutch. New York has, however, improved defensively and now sit 13th in the NBA for defensive rating.

Brunson’s return comes at a good time, as it allows him five games to ramp back up before the playoffs begin. However, the Knicks must navigate one final game without Brunson in the rotation as they face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, April 5.

Nevertheless, Knicks fans will undoubtedly be happy to have their star player back from injury. Brunson has been integral to the Knicks’ chances of success all season. In 61 games, he’s averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists and 3 rebounds, shooting 49% from the field and 38.4% from deep.

Brunson Recently Shared His Recovery Routine

During a recent episode of his ‘The Roommates Show’ podcast, Brunson broke down what his routine looked like as he continued to push toward a return to the basketball court.

“I’m feeling better,” Brunson said. “Walking. I’m out of the boot. Just doing everything I can to get back…If they’re on the road, I the gym is mine, I can do whatever I want…When they’re here…I do my treatment, stuff on the table, do my rehab part where I’m doing exercises specifically for my ankle.”

Brunson continued.

“Then I’m probably going to lift. I might do a little conditioning, maybe on a bike or on the battle ropes…Then I’ll go on the court and do as much as I can…And then, usually after, I’m in the hydroworks, which is the underwater treadmill, or I’m swimming in it for conditioning reasons because obviously, I can’t run.”

Fortunately for both Brunson and the Knicks, his hard work has paid off. Five games should be plenty of time for him to knock the rust off and get back to (or close to) his best. Of course, the Knicks should ensure his minutes are closely monitored to avoid the risk of re-aggravating the injury.

Knicks’ Took a Slow Approach With Brunson

In a March 24 report from SNY’s Ian Begley, it was revealed that New York was taking a cautious approach with Brunson. Begley noted how the Knicks wouldn’t clear the guard until he was back to 100%.

“Right now, he’s doing shooting, working on the bike and working in the pool. And, Thibodeau noted that Brunson’s conditioning is very good despite that injury. So, it seems like he’s continuing to make steady progress back to the floor. One thing I do know is that the Knicks aren’t going to rush him back. Everybody involved wants Brunson at 100% health before he comes back to the court…Nobody wants Brunson at 90 or 95%. They want him all the way back on that ankle. Ideally, you get him several games under his belt before the playoffs start in mid-April.”

With Brunson now being cleared, it’s fair to assume that he’s proven his fitness and that he’s back to 100%. Of course, being 100% fit in the gym is very different to being 100% fit on an NBA court.

So, it will be interesting to see how Thibodeau structures his rotations for the upcoming games. Will Brunson be thrust back into heavy minutes or given a chance to re-acclimate to his usual role? Either way, the Knicks are a better team with him on the floor.