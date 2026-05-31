Knicks Get Major News on Mitchell Robinson Ahead of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks received an encouraging update regarding Mitchell Robinson’s status ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson has become one of the biggest injury storylines entering the championship series after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. The injury surfaced shortly after New York completed a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Despite concerns surrounding his availability, Robinson offered a positive update on social media. The veteran center posted a brief message on Facebook, writing: “I feel better now.”

The update comes as the Knicks continue preparing for a Finals matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, with Robinson expected to play a significant role if he is available.

Mitchell Robinson Provides Positive Injury Update Before New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs Series

Robinson’s message is the latest indication that his recovery after surgery is progressing.

The Knicks center recently underwent a procedure after suffering a fracture to his fifth metacarpal, the bone connecting the wrist to the pinky finger. According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, the exact cause of the injury remains unclear.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown previously said the injury did not happen during a game or practice.

“It was not at practice yesterday, and it wasn’t in the game,” Brown said.

Robinson had already addressed fans through social media following the injury announcement.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

His latest Facebook post was much shorter but carried a similarly positive tone.

“I feel better now,” Robinson wrote.

The update provides optimism for a Knicks team hoping to have its top backup center available when the Finals begin Wednesday.

Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds across 60 regular-season games while ranking among the NBA’s top offensive rebounders. During the playoffs, he has contributed 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 73.7 percent from the field.

Quentin Richardson Highlights Mitchell Robinson’s Importance Against Victor Wembanyama

Former NBA player Quentin Richardson believes Robinson could still have a major impact in the Finals even while recovering from surgery.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Richardson described Robinson as a potential difference-maker against Wembanyama.

“I think he has the ability to be an X factor in this series,” Richardson said.

Richardson pointed specifically to Robinson’s physicality and defensive role.

“Obviously, like Vinny said, he’s going to spend a lot of time on Vic and he has six fouls to spend on him,” Richardson said. “He’s gonna be out there to be a physical presence on Victor to try and wear him down.”

Richardson also emphasized Robinson’s value on the offensive glass.

“So his offensive rebounding is a huge thing for the Knicks,” he said.

While Robinson’s injury affects his shooting hand, Richardson does not believe it will significantly alter his game.

“The hand thing is not a big deal to me because he’s not shooting no jumper,” Richardson said. “I’m not worried about his shooting or anything like that. So I don’t see it as a big deal so far.”

The Knicks understand Robinson’s importance, particularly with Wembanyama anchoring San Antonio’s frontcourt.

“Mitch is very important to us,” teammate OG Anunoby said. “Amazing player. It’s unfortunate what happened, but I’m sure — just take it day by day now.”

Karl-Anthony Towns also stressed the team’s confidence regardless of Robinson’s status.

“We have to prepare,” Towns said. “And we’re preparing every single day for whatever the situation may be.”

With Game 1 approaching and Robinson now sharing an optimistic update of his own, New York appears increasingly hopeful that one of its most important defensive players can contribute when the NBA Finals begin against San Antonio.