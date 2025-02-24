Knicks Get Much-Needed Good News on Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson since May, 2024. The 7-foot rim runner has been recovering from ankle surgery, and is yet to make his season debut.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson is finally closing in on a return to the hardwood.

“Mitchell Robinson is closing on his season debut,” Charania said via ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “Sources tell me his goal is to make his return to the lineup at some point over the next week. He’s completed multiple full scrimmages over the last several days…The Knicks and Robinson will make a determination on when that target could be…He’s expected to be an anchor for the Knicks defense alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Robinson’s rim-protection and shot deterrent has been missing this season. New York has been short on high-level rim protectors since losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the summer. Robinson’s size, length and motor will undoubtedly ensure he’s able to make a significant impact on both sides of the floor for Tom Thibodeau’s team.

Knicks Expected to Use Robinson in New Lineup

During his final years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns shone as part of a double-big lineup. He shared the floor with veteran rim protector Rudy Gobert. As such, New York are expected to pair Towns with Robinson as part of their own double-big rotation.

“Tall lineup,” Towns said during a Feb. 7 news conference. “It’s gonna be exciting to explore that lineup. I will probably have some familiarity from when I was with Rudy (Gobert), so it will probably be something that I tap into.”

Robinson’s presence next to Towns should help unlock the Knicks full potential. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are likely going to be more confident staying home on their man, knowing there’s a shot-blocker behind the to clean up mistakes. Furthermore, Jalen Brunson will have a high-level lob threat to provide some vertical spacing.

The Knicks Need a Boost

The Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, making it their third loss to Joe Mazzulla’s team this season. That loss came off the back of a blowout defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 21.

In between those two losses, veteran ESPN reported Stephen A. Smith shared his frustration with the franchise.

“I’m depressed… The New York Knicks got their a** kicked… What they have shown us is now 0-6 against the likes of Cleveland, OKC, and Boston. Is that they are an inferior team to the upper echelon of the NBA. They are good enough to keep it interesting… This is not a team that is going to knock off one of those dudes in order to win a championship… When I see a butt whipping like I saw tonight, I’m very depressed. Three hours of my life that I can never get back… The Knicks made me want to throw up.”

Knicks fans will undoubtedly be hoping that Mitchell can provide a necessary boost to the Knicks roster. There’s a clear issue with the team’s defense at present, and it’s putting pressure on the current rotation.

If Robinson can help connect the dots, the Knicks could still become a threat in the postseason. However, if he struggles to get back up to game speed, New York may have to accept that it’s still a year away from being a legitimate contender.