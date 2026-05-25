Knicks Get NBA Free Agency Warning on Key Contributor

When the New York Knicks picked up Jordan Clarkson after a buyout in Utah, the veteran forward was viewed as a massive addition at a discounted price.

With the Utah Jazz, Clarkson was making $28.3 million over two years. The Knicks are paying him $2.2 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

As great as the discounted price for Clarkson is, the Knicks aren’t going to be as fortunate with Clarkson’s contract price for much longer. With team success comes losses. As New York prepares for a likely NBA Finals run, they’ll have to brace for losses within the supporting cast. Clarkson was recently described as a likely exit candidate in free agency.

Why Jordan Clarkson Could Leave The Knicks

It’s simple: Clarkson is at the stage of his career where securing the best deal possible makes the most sense. The Knicks are top-heavy, and might not be able to afford his return in the market he could generate.

“Although this isn’t the most offensively productive playoff run of his career, it is the deepest Clarkson has gone since he was with the 2017-18 Cavaliers,” On SI’s Devon Platana wrote.

“That extended time in the postseason spotlight could cause him to seek a contract worth more than the minimum he played on this season. He’s turning 34 years old next month, so no one would blame him for chasing one last payday.”

Since joining the Knicks, Clarkson has averaged 17.8 minutes of action in 72 games.

The veteran guard shot 45.1% from the field and 32.7% from three to average 8.6 points throughout the year. He also came down with 1.8 rebounds and produced 1.3 assists per game.

During the playoffs, Clarkson came off the bench for 12.1 minutes. He is averaging 5.5 points while shooting 50.9% from the field. Championship experience for a 33-year-old could go a long way in free agency this summer.

12 years into his career, Clarkson has proven he can be productive at all different levels. During his earliest days with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clarkson was a full-time starter. Runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz proved that Clarkson could be a consistent bench star. He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

At this point, Clarkson is a quality bench contributor. In addition to the Knicks, he should gain some notable attention on the open market from contenders in need of shooting off the bench.