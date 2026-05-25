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Knicks Get NBA Free Agency Warning on Key Contributor

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Jordan Clarkson, formerly of the Utah Jazz, reportedly about to join the New York Knicks.
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz during warm up before the game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on December 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the New York Knicks picked up Jordan Clarkson after a buyout in Utah, the veteran forward was viewed as a massive addition at a discounted price.

With the Utah Jazz, Clarkson was making $28.3 million over two years. The Knicks are paying him $2.2 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

As great as the discounted price for Clarkson is, the Knicks aren’t going to be as fortunate with Clarkson’s contract price for much longer. With team success comes losses. As New York prepares for a likely NBA Finals run, they’ll have to brace for losses within the supporting cast. Clarkson was recently described as a likely exit candidate in free agency.

Why Jordan Clarkson Could Leave The Knicks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks drives against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s simple: Clarkson is at the stage of his career where securing the best deal possible makes the most sense. The Knicks are top-heavy, and might not be able to afford his return in the market he could generate.

“Although this isn’t the most offensively productive playoff run of his career, it is the deepest Clarkson has gone since he was with the 2017-18 Cavaliers,” On SI’s Devon Platana wrote.

“That extended time in the postseason spotlight could cause him to seek a contract worth more than the minimum he played on this season. He’s turning 34 years old next month, so no one would blame him for chasing one last payday.”

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Since joining the Knicks, Clarkson has averaged 17.8 minutes of action in 72 games.

The veteran guard shot 45.1% from the field and 32.7% from three to average 8.6 points throughout the year. He also came down with 1.8 rebounds and produced 1.3 assists per game.

During the playoffs, Clarkson came off the bench for 12.1 minutes. He is averaging 5.5 points while shooting 50.9% from the field. Championship experience for a 33-year-old could go a long way in free agency this summer.

12 years into his career, Clarkson has proven he can be productive at all different levels. During his earliest days with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clarkson was a full-time starter. Runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz proved that Clarkson could be a consistent bench star. He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

At this point, Clarkson is a quality bench contributor. In addition to the Knicks, he should gain some notable attention on the open market from contenders in need of shooting off the bench.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Knicks Get NBA Free Agency Warning on Key Contributor

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