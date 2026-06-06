Knicks Receive More Good News After Dramatic Game 2 Victory vs Spurs

The New York Knicks last NBA championship was in 1973. For over five decades, that dry period kept haunting this city. Now with the NBA Finals in progress, the end of that wait may probably be signaled.

The Knicks of New York have just established a 2-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs by winning both games on the road at the Frost Bank Center.

The Knicks held on for a 105-104 victory in Game 2, and the series now shifts to Madison Square Garden for the next two games.

Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 2: What Happened

Prediction market Polymarket now has the Knicks at 86% odds to win the NBA championship. After back-to-back road wins in San Antonio, that number does not feel off at all.

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Karl-Anthony Towns led New York in scoring and rebounding with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He was highly efficient with hitting 8 of his 12 field goal attempts.

Towns was the outstanding player on the court. Besides, he spent substantial time defensively on Wembanyama.

Although Jalen Brunson had a great game scoring 20 points, he shot very poorly at only 7-of-25. Besides, the fact that the Knicks star still managed to hand out six assists and came up with five steals should not be overlooked.

Spurs turned up the heat in the final period. Once they found themselves 14 points down in the fourth quarter, San Antonio did a 14-0 run to level the score with three minutes left. For a moment, it really seemed like the Spurs were going to win the game.

Victor Wembanyama’s Late Turnover Costs Spurs in NBA Finals Game 2

Wembanyama finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, but a critical mistake in the final seconds cost San Antonio the game. He threw the ball off Stephon Castle’s back trying to initiate a play, and it landed right in Brunson’s hands.

Wembanyama then collided with Brunson, sending him to the line. Brunson hit one of two free throws for a one-point Knicks lead. On the final possession, Wemby pulled up for a 20-footer over Mitchell Robinson, but it clanked off the front of the rim.

At 22 years old, these moments are what shape a career. The talent is there, but experience has a price, and the Spurs paid it here.

The Knicks are now two wins away from their first title in 53 years, and they get to close this thing out in front of their own crowd at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 is set for Monday night.