Knicks’ Josh Hart Roasts Tyrese Haliburton on Social Media

There’s a rivalry renewed between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Josh Hart and Tyrese Haliburton continue to trade jabs on social media in the aftermath of the second-round playoff series.

The latest installment of the saga took place on Instagram. Hart commented on a post of Haliburton’s, which featured a number of outfits he donned during the season.

“Started and ended with trash fits,” Hart wrote.

“You became an analyst after playing us,” Haliburton replied.

“And somehow we both won the same amount of games,” Hart added.

Indiana and New York both finished the postseason with 8 wins in the 2024 playoffs.

Hart took a guest spot during the NBA Finals as a guest analyst after being eliminated by the Pacers in the semifinals.

It’s the latest back and forth between Haliburton and the Knicks’ star role player.

Hart Takes Jab at Haliburton for Celtics Sweep

After eliminating New York, Indiana was swept by the Boston Celtics, who are up 3-0 on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Hart had a message for Haliburton after he and the Pacers came up short. He revealed the details of their conversation on an episode “The Roommates Show” podcast.

“I think I said something like ‘(Expletive) y’all couldn’t get one win?” Hart said on the May 31 episode. “Y’all beat us Game 7. Y’all couldn’t get one win, after three leads in the fourth? Obviously if we moved on, JB wouldn’t be playing. I would have tried to play, I don’t know how I would have been. (Expletive) we coulda did that. At least get one.’”

Haliburton missed the final two games of the Boston series with a hamstring issue. He, like the Knicks in their series against Indiana, ultimately had to give way to severe injury.

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hart, Knicks

Before Haliburton and Hart’s interaction, Miller ranted on why “he can’t stand the Knicks” in an appearance on “The Mark Jackson Show.”

“This is why I can’t stand the Knicks, because, to be the frontrunners, they think they are God’s gift to basketball,” Miller said on the June 10 episode. “Fine, you can think that all you want. But don’t frontrun when you guys are up, and then you guys want to talk stuff because the whole (series) was great.”

The Hall of Fame guard is referencing the ending to Game Two of the second-round series. Knicks fans chided Miller who, despite not being scheduled for the game prior, made a surprise broadcast appearance.

As he tells it, all was fine until Hart poured “gasoline” on the fan fueled fire.

“Where gasoline was poured on it, is when Josh came over to me. I don’t think there was anything malicious, I think he was trying to be funny, but it was an open mic,” Miller continued. “So when he came over, I didn’t know what he was gonna say. But for him to pour gasoline on this saying, because all you heard on the mic was him saying, ‘F you,’ so people thought that he just came over to me and said, ‘F you,’ which wasn’t the case.”

Brunson responded to Miller’s rant in a Bleacher Report interview with Taylor Rooks.

“Reggie, you started the chirping,” Brunson said in the June 13 interview. “He said the boogeyman is coming back to New York, I own this place. People probably wouldn’t have said anything if you just came there and did your job.”

For the first time since the days of Patrick Ewing and company, matchups between New York and the Pacers are must-watch affairs.