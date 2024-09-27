Knicks ‘Have Done Background Work’ on Former No. 1 Pick: Report

As the New York Knicks enter their championship window following their all-in move to acquire Mikal Bridges, they leave no stone unturned in searching for answers for their glaring weakness at center spot.

The Knicks have scoured the center market both in free agency and via trade. Among their potential trade targets include former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I’d add Ayton to the list because the Knicks have had interest in him — and have done background work on him — in the past,” Begley wrote on September 27. “Ayton averaged 22.7 points and 12.5 rebounds (3.6 offensive) in 18 games played after the All-Star break last season. He shot 58 percent from the field during that stretch and has playoff/NBA Finals experience.”

Begley quickly noted that he was unaware if there were conversations between the Knicks and the Trail Blazers. The Knicks and the Trail Blazers had done deals in the past, most recently the impactful Josh Hart trade in the 2023 trade deadline.

The 7-foot Ayton has two more years left on his four-year, $133 million rookie extension deal he signed in 2022 in Phoenix before his trade to Portland last offseason as part of the Damian Lillard multi-team deal.

But the arrival of NCAA champion Donovan Clingan, this year’s seventh overall pick, puts a big question mark on Ayton’s future in Portland.

Because of Ayton’s $34 million salary, Julius Randle ($28.9 million) is the only logical choice as the salary ballast in any trade scenario.

The Knicks have yet to extend Randle, making him available in an in-season trade.

Why Deandre Ayton Makes Sense for the Knicks

Ayton makes sense for the Knicks, especially with how Tom Thibodeau schemes his defense predicated on a stout rebounding and rim-protecting center.

Cleaning up the glass has been a big part of the Knicks’ identity under Thibodeau and it helped them win games.

Ayton averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds last season, just a shade under erstwhile Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who normed 3.3 per game. The Trail Blazers center finished at No. 8 in rebounding last season with 10.9 per game. No Knicks center has averaged double-digit rebounds under Thibodeau.

As a rim protector, Ayton’s 47.0 defensive field goal percentage (defined as the opponents’ field goal percentage on shots when the player is defending the shot) is also a shade under Hartenstein’s 47.1%.

Ayton does not have an extensive serious injury history, unlike Mitchell Robinson. However, questions about Ayton’s maturity and motivation level have plagued him since his days in Phoenix.

If the Knicks go this route, they must have a strong belief that Thibodeau’s demanding coaching could push the 26-year-old center to realize his potential.

Knicks Confident of Their Depth Without Mitchell Robinson

Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, who first reported the news of Robinson’s setback, said the Knicks are confident they can weather the storm.

“The Knicks’ priority is to be smart with Robinson’s rehab—they do not want to rush him back before he’s 100%,” Weitzman wrote on September 23. “The Knicks also maintain that they are confident in the current depth and versatility of their roster.”

Without Robinson, the Knicks have become a small team with no 7-footer in their lineup.

Jericho Sims, their high-flying, uber-athletic third-string center, is now the tallest on their roster at 6’10.

While their initial plan is to play Randle 10 to 15 minutes as center, which Thibodeau revealed to NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, they have also brought back Precious Achiuwa, who thrived last season in Randle and Robinson’s absences. They could also sign Marcus Morris Sr., who can also play spot minutes at center, to a standard deal depending on his performance in the training camp as insurance.