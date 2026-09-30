Knicks Stars ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Hurt’ by Offseason News

Less than a month after winning the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks learned that Mitchell Robinson would be departing for the Boston Celtics.

The news was a gut punch to a team tightly bonded with “Big Country” — the longest-tenured Knick on the roster, whose tenure in New York predated the arrivals of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Co.

On Media Day, the Knicks didn’t hold back on their true feelings about Robinson’s exit.

“That hurt,” Towns said, via the New York Post. “I was very surprised, very surprised that Mitch wasn’t gonna be back here with us. I think all of us were, so it was a surprise to everybody. I thought something would get done there.”

The Celtics signed Robinson to a three-year, $47M contract, outbidding a financially constrained Knicks. Bound by owner James Dolan’s mandate to stay under the second apron, New York simply couldn’t afford to keep the veteran center.

Josh Hart ‘Heartbroken’ by Knicks News

“I was heartbroken with that one. That’s one of my guys,” Josh Hart said of Robinson.

“I love him,” Hart continued. “Obviously, he was drafted here, gave his heart to the city. That’s why people haven’t repeated [as champions] for the last eight years because of that second apron and that CBA. Obviously, extremely gutted when he left, but I wish him well all but the four times that we play them.

“But I got love for him. He helped us win a championship, and he should always be loved and shown love in the city and in the arena.”

The Knicks are expected to face similar situation next year when impending free agent Miles McBride gets ready for a pay day. Some insiders have suggested that the Knicks may move the veteran guard by the deadline since they wouldn’t be able to afford him next summer, when the likes of Hart and Towns are also in line for new contracts.

Jalen Brunson Has Mixed Emotions

While Knicks captain Jalen Brunson was disappointed to see Robinson leave, he was genuinely thrilled to see his former teammate secure a well-earned payday.

“Definitely tough,” Brunson said of Robinson’s departure.

“That’s my guy, and it just — I think, no matter what, I feel I’m happy for him. Obviously, it’s another opportunity. He got paid, as well. It’s definitely difficult, but you love to see someone advance their generational wealth, so it’s cool to see from that aspect,” added Brunson, who won NBA Finals MVP earlier this year.

Brunson expressed confidence that Andre Drummond, brought in to replace Robinson, would effectively fill the void in the frontcourt.

“And just getting Andre, we’re excited. I think he could be a big key to this team. I’ve known him from afar, but getting to know him now, it’s gonna be great.”

The Knicks begin their NBA title defense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20.