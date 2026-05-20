Knicks Make Franchise History With 22-Point Comeback Win Over Cavaliers

The New York Knicks delivered the largest playoff comeback in franchise history Tuesday night, erasing a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-104, in overtime in an epic Game 1 win of the Eastern Conference Finals at the jampacked Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks trailed 93-71 with 7:52 remaining in regulation before unleashing a historic rally, closing the game on a 44-11 run that spanned the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Knicks’ win probability fell as low as 0.1% during the fourth quarter, underscoring the improbability of the rally.

Teams trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game since the 1997-98 season were 1-594 entering Tuesday, making New York’s comeback one of the most unlikely in modern NBA postseason history.

The comeback stands as the second-largest fourth-quarter rally in NBA playoff history in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97), trailing only the Los Angeles Clippers’ 24-point comeback against Memphis in 2012.

Knicks Complete Historic Playoff Comeback vs Cavaliers

New York’s surge was fueled by relentless defense and hyper-efficient offense down the stretch. The Knicks shot 15-for-20 during the decisive stretch, while the Cavaliers collapsed offensively, hitting just 4 of their final 18 attempts.

According to Offside, the Knicks posted a staggering 173.2 offensive rating during the comeback stretch, compared to Cleveland’s 50.6 mark. What had been a comfortable Cavaliers lead quickly unraveled under the pressure of New York’s defensive intensity and pace.

The victory marked the Knicks’ largest postseason comeback and instantly became one of the defining moments in franchise playoff history.

Jalen Brunson Leads New York’s 4th Quarter Surge

At the center of the rally was All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who delivered a signature postseason performance that further cemented his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier closers.

Brunson finished with 38 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 46 minutes, shooting 15-for-29 from the field. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, including 13 during a pivotal 18-1 Knicks run that flipped the game.

In the closing stretch, Brunson was nearly flawless, going 8-for-10 from the field while orchestrating the offense and forcing key turnovers on the defensive end. His +15 plus-minus underscored his impact as New York seized control late.

“Never doubt,” echoed across social media as Brunson methodically dismantled Cleveland’s defense possession by possession.

Cavaliers Collapse After Dominant Start

For much of the night, Cleveland appeared in control behind its star backcourt, but the Cavaliers faltered under late-game pressure. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden combined for just three points on 1-of-10 shooting during the decisive stretch.

The Cavaliers’ inability to generate quality looks — combined with New York’s defensive adjustments — proved costly. What had been a 22-point cushion turned into one of the most dramatic collapses in recent playoff memory.

Game 1 Comeback Win Adds to Historic NBA Conference Finals Opener

Tuesday’s thriller also carried broader historical significance. It marked the first time in NBA history that both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals Game 1 contests went to overtime in the same postseason, according to ESPN Insights.

For the Knicks, however, the focus remained squarely on the resilience displayed in Game 1 — a performance that could shape the trajectory of the series.

Knicks Seize Momentum in Eastern Conference Finals

With the win, New York delivered a statement of championship-level resolve. The Knicks, who have surged throughout the postseason, now carry significant momentum into Game 2.

If Game 1 was any indication, this Eastern Conference Finals matchup could hinge on execution in the closing minutes — an area where New York, led by Brunson, has proven it can thrive under pressure.

For one night, at least, the Knicks authored a comeback that will be remembered alongside the greatest in NBA playoff history — a defining moment for a franchise chasing its first NBA Finals appearance in decades.