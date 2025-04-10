Knicks Hit With Warning on Playoff Prospects

The New York Knicks haven’t beaten a top-three team in the NBA this season. They’re 0-9 in their collective games against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

As such, Tom Thibodeau’s team is heading into the postseason with some legitimate questions hanging over his roster. In truth, the Knicks are unlikely to make a push for the NBA Finals.

According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III, the Knicks could struggle to register any postseason success. They are set to face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons in the opening round. If they win that series, the Celtics will likely be next, followed by a potential series against the Cavaliers.

The Knicks must make a statement during the first round of the playoffs. Winning in four or five games is the only way Thibodeau’s team is going to be taken seriously by opposing fans and media.

Knicks Projected to Struggle in First Round

According to legendary big man Shaquille O’Neal, the Knicks could struggle to get out of the first round.

“I don’t think they’re good enough to advance to the second round,” O’Neal said. “That’s just me personally.”

Both the Pistons and Bucks will present unique challenges for Thibodeau’s team. The Knicks haven’t shown their usual level of elite defense. As such, they could be forced to try and outscore opponents, and usually, that doesn’t end well. Whatever happens during the playoffs, New York must rediscover its identity.

Knicks Bridges Trade is Yet to Pay Dividends

The Knicks parted with five future draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. However, for whatever reason, Thibodeau hasn’t figured out how to get the best from the multi-faceted forward. Rather than unlocking Bridges’ three-level scoring and diverse defense, he’s been forced to operate as a floor spacer and secondary defensive stopper.

“Role players shouldn’t cost a handful of first-round picks,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote about Bridges. “It would be one thing if Bridges were the kind of role player who could push a fringe contender over the top…The Knicks rank 13th in defensive rating and have actually been worse with Bridges on the floor.”

Bridges wasn’t acquired to be a role-playing forward. He was supposed to be a third option within the rotation. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out that way, and thus, his price tag looks like a serious overpay. Of course, if Bridges has a big postseason, the narrative surrounding his tenure in New York will quickly change. If not, Thibodeau must figure out how to get the best out of Bridges or risk the front office finding a way to move him on.