Knicks Sign Intriguing 6-Foot-10 Forward Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Knicks are adding another developmental frontcourt player before training camp.

Polish forward Igor Miličić Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with New York, according to Karol Wasiek of Interia Sport. The deal gives the 24-year-old an opportunity to compete in camp and could eventually lead to a two-way contract or a spot with the Westchester Knicks.

Miličić arrives at a moment when the Knicks still have plenty of offseason roster flexibility.

Before the signing, New York had 13 players on standard contracts and none of its three two-way slots filled. NBA teams can carry up to 21 players during the offseason and training camp, so Miličić’s addition does not prevent the Knicks from making several more camp moves before they have to cut down for opening night.

That gives the defending champions room to experiment.

Igor Miličić Jr. Gives Knicks Another Developmental Frontcourt Option

Miličić is listed at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds and spent last season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate.

He averaged 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in G League regular-season play. The league lists him as an undrafted forward out of Tennessee.

Miličić also played in college at Virginia and Charlotte before finishing his career at Tennessee. His size and mobility give him the ability to play both forward spots and potentially some small-ball center in certain lineups.

More recently, he represented Poland during World Cup qualifying and put together a pair of strong performances. He scored 18 points with eight rebounds against Germany, then followed with 13 points, six assists and four steals against Israel, according to Sportando.

That kind of versatility is worth a longer look for a Knicks roster that still has unanswered questions behind its core rotation.

Knicks Still Have Plenty of Camp Room

New York’s standard roster is largely set at the top.

The Knicks retained their championship core and added Andre Drummond after Mitchell Robinson left for Boston. Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, Mohamed Diawara and Landry Shamet will also return.

But the back end of the roster remains fluid.

The Knicks can carry as many as 21 players during the offseason and training camp before trimming their roster to a maximum of 15 standard contracts for the regular season. Teams can also carry up to three players on two-way contracts in addition to those 15. Two-way players can be on the NBA active list for up to 50 regular-season games, but they are not eligible for the playoffs unless their contracts are converted to standard NBA deals.

That gives Miličić several possible paths.

He could make a push for one of the final standard roster spots, earn one of the Knicks’ vacant two-way contracts or be waived and join Westchester if New York retains his G League rights under the Exhibit 10 structure.

For now, the move is a low-risk bet on size, shooting potential and versatility.

And with several training camp spots still available, Miličić is unlikely to be the last player the Knicks bring in before camp opens.